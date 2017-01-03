De Capo, Kaliné Producer, singer talk collaboration, ‘Ki lo fe?’

It was early December 2016, South African DJ Black Coffee was playing a live gig in his home country and then he spun an unlikely surprise on the crowd - a never before heard song - ‘ Ki lo fe? ’.

A joyful fusion of jazz, afrobeat and house music.‘Ki lo fe?’ is by the DJ protege: producer and DJ De Capo and it features vocals from Nigerian soul singer and songwriter Kaliné .

The song originally written and performed by Kaliné was first released in 2013. Our close sources at Soulistic Music the label to which De Capo is signed onto say it was love at first listen.

“I was blown away, I love the creativity of the song, rich and powerful r&b vocals from Kaliné and the jazzy feel in it”, De Capo told Pulse.

This collaboration is the first joint effort Black Coffee's team has done with a Nigerian artiste.

“I like challenging myself, so when I heard the version I already had an idea of how to blend the jazzy vocals to the Afro vibe”, he said about immediately creating a house version.

Kaliné too expressed her excitement at the idea of a house version of her song being made.

“It was something I had thought of and really wanted to do. I had written it down on my wishlist "find a producer to do a remix for Ki Lo Fe?" So when I heard that it was actually going to happen... Of course I was absolutely elated”, she told Pulse.

The film score composer’s original version of ‘Ki lo fe?’ released on February 14, 2013 falls under the jazz genre of music. It also embodies elements of soul, rhythm and blues.

The singer shared the new version made her happy.

“It is something I immediately wanted to dance to and it has the power to keep me continuously rhythmically engaged. I think that is a true test of a good house mix”.

De Capo revealed his interest in doing another collaboration with Kaline.

“Definitely the next collabo we should hit the studio together either in Nigeria or here at home. Amazing talent right there.”

Meanwhile Kaliné has thrown hints at possibly adopting the house music genre to her style of music.