Davido takes shots at D'banj in DJ Jimmy Jatt's 'Orekelewa' which he features in.

Just around the two minute mark of the song, Davido sings "Who them dey ask say what is the koko o, I can tell them say owo ni koko o, he still think say na him be the koko o, get outta here he forget say we don carry am go," taking subtle shots at the kokomaster D'banj.

This is not the first time the 'Baddest' singer would take shots and make fun of a famous personality in a song. Recall him taking shots at Dele Momodu in Falz's 'Bahd Baddo Baddest' ..." Mr Dele na my boy Dele na my boy" he sings without a care. That was a spilling effect from the Sophia Momodu drama , however with this D'banj sub, there seems to be no back story made known to the public that may have triggered Davido to come at D'banj on this 'Orekelewa' track. Apparently, he didn't have any other substitute lines he could use, and that D'banj factor just seemed to fit right in.

'Orekelewa' was produced by the prolific Young Jonn.

Is Davido taking it too far or is it simply a harmless shot which is part of the game and total package of entertainment?

Let's have your thoughts.