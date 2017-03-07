Man of the moment, OBO, Davido who arguably has the biggest song on the continent right now in 'If' has revealed some facts about the song.

On what influenced and inspired the record produced by 'Pana' crooner and fellow Sony Music act Tekno, Davido credits Duncan Mighty as his muse, and wouldn't mind making a remix of the song with the Port Harcourt singer.

'IF' was inspired by Duncan mighty ... don't mind a remix later on with him ... — Davido (@iam_Davido) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

And this collaboration seems like it will be drooping not too far away from now as Duncan Mighty responded positively to the obviously elated Davido's wishes on Twitter.

@iam_Davido OBO OYA LEGO — IG: DuncanMighty (@duncan_n_mighty) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The tune is currently topping Nigerian and Ghanaian iTunes chart, and doing 'major damage' on the airwaves and streets.