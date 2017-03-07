The trending hit singer also expressed his desire to have a collaboration remix of the song with the Port Harcourt first son, which already is in the works.
Man of the moment, OBO, Davido who arguably has the biggest song on the continent right now in 'If' has revealed some facts about the song.
On what influenced and inspired the record produced by 'Pana' crooner and fellow Sony Music act Tekno, Davido credits Duncan Mighty as his muse, and wouldn't mind making a remix of the song with the Port Harcourt singer.
And this collaboration seems like it will be drooping not too far away from now as Duncan Mighty responded positively to the obviously elated Davido's wishes on Twitter.
The tune is currently topping Nigerian and Ghanaian iTunes chart, and doing 'major damage' on the airwaves and streets.
