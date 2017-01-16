Davido Diss is a new art for pop star as D'banj becomes his latest target

No one knows what happened between the David and D’banj. But there's a new music beef in the air and we smell it good.

The Davido show pulled into town last week.

This time he collaborates with DJ Jimmy Jatt to provide a video for the song ‘Orekelewa’. The song was produced by the prolific Young John, and the video which was shot by HG2 Films had the singer in party mood.

The drinks flowed, the women bounced their bottoms, and the lights flashed. Lyrics flew, red clubs flew and a new beef was also flown through the song.

Everything was going on fine, and the single was well on its way to being judged as a club banger, which would sit on top of the pile with the thousands of songs that were released in the past 6 months, until the two-minute mark, when the star jumped in with a Eureka moment. He dissed D’banj.

"Who them dey ask say what is the koko o, I can tell them say owo ni koko o, he still think say na him be the koko o, get outta here he forget say we don carry am go,"  Davido sings, taking subtle shots at the kokomaster D'banj.

D'banj and Davido play D'banj and Davido were best of friends. (Twitter)

 

This has thrown the song into overdrive, with plenty of media coverage already given to it due to its inflammatory nature. Davido just dissed D’banj, and we all don’t know what to make of it. D’banj is yet to respond, or even acknowledge it. Maybe he is working on plan. Or looking for a PR spin, or rather, he just doesn’t care.

For Davido, the star is becoming one with a taste for bringing in beef into his music, and utilising it as a unique selling point. 2016 was memorable for its celebrity beefs, but Davido learned to make it art, by muddying Dele Momodu’s name.

In ‘Osinachi’, Momodu appears to be pushing his way to Dubai, while ‘Bahd, Baddo, Baddest’ had him declare earnestly, “Dele na my boy.”

All of these have provided a controversial edge to his music, and benefited it, in terms of penetration and driving of conversations. You wanna listen to the new Davido songs, and get your own version of events.

K Switch, Davido and D'banj play K Switch, Davido and D'banj (Twitter)

 

D’banj is the latest of his campaign of diss lines in music, and although it lacks the weight and artistic significance of 2016, it still has enough drama, due to the subject. It’s D’banj oh. D’banj, the Eja Nla, and White Lion of Africa. Our premium uber-entertainer.

No one knows what happened between the David and D’banj. No industry sources has any inkling that such a beef existed in the shadows, let alone coming through via a song.

But it’s out now, and the arena is set. Davido has made beef an integral part of his music, and 2017 is another year to enjoy it.

