Dammy Krane Singer, KWAM 1, working on a music collaboration

The Usual Suspekt singer shared a picture of him and legendary Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal suggesting they are collaborating on new music.

  • Published:
Dammy krane and KWAM 1 play

Dammy krane and KWAM 1

(Instagram)

Beat of Lagos Reminisce, Kiss Daniel, CDQ, Dammy Krane, others perform at 5.0 edition
Davido What will Dammy Krane offer to singer's DMW record label?
New Music Dammy Krane - 'Kalamity' (Remix) ft Roberto
New Music Dammy Krane - 'Thank God'
Davido Singer signs Dammy Krane to DMW label
New Music Cash Wale - 'Won kere' ft Dammy Krane
Beat of Lagos 2016 (The Carnival) Kiss Daniel, Dammy Krane, Terry Apala and more gave Lagos a memorable experience
Cash Wale 'Won kere' Ft. Dammy Krane [Video]

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) affiliate and Usual Suspekt singer Dammy Krane is working on new music with Fuji music maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal.

This he revealed via a captioned photo on his Instagram page saying " Something is cooking, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal" .

Dammy Krane in 2016 signed up with DMW imprint, following his collaboration with the 'Baddest' singer in 'Izzue' (2015) and 'Ladies' (2016).

Dammy Krane play

Dammy Krane

(Pulse)

 

Krane who was formerly signed on to 2baba's Hypertek Digital in 2012, is known for his high energy delivery and performance when singing.

The Headies 2012 Rookie of the Year is best known for his breakthrough 2012 single 'My dear'.

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has previously collaborated with Hip hop artist Olamide in 2013 well received song 'Anifowoshe' off his "Baddest Guy Ever Liveth" studio album.

ALSO READ: What will Dammy Krane offer to singer's DMW record label?

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Dremo, Mayorkun Davido's artistes failed to impress on TimWestwood TV...bullet
2 Playdata Radio Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' is most played song on...bullet
3 Olamide Rapper's "The Glory" debuts at number 6 on Billboard World...bullet

Buzz

Mr Eazi on beats 1
Mr Eazi Singer betrayed Nigerians with Ghana 'superiority' comment
Mister Versace
Mister Versace Meet one of Nigeria's most fashionable artistes
Tekno
Tekno Singer arrives New York to wrap up Sony deal
Mr Eazi attacked by Nigerians for statement about Ghanaian music's influence on Nigerian music
Mr Eazi Singer comes under attack for 'undermining' Nigerian music