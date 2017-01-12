Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) affiliate and Usual Suspekt singer Dammy Krane is working on new music with Fuji music maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal.

This he revealed via a captioned photo on his Instagram page saying " Something is cooking, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal" .

Dammy Krane in 2016 signed up with DMW imprint, following his collaboration with the 'Baddest' singer in 'Izzue' (2015) and 'Ladies' (2016).

Krane who was formerly signed on to 2baba's Hypertek Digital in 2012, is known for his high energy delivery and performance when singing.

The Headies 2012 Rookie of the Year is best known for his breakthrough 2012 single 'My dear'.

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has previously collaborated with Hip hop artist Olamide in 2013 well received song 'Anifowoshe' off his "Baddest Guy Ever Liveth" studio album.