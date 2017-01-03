Da Suspekt 5 top notch songs cooked up by producer you should rotate on a regular

Ex-Capital Hill Music producer, songwriter and artist is a year older today.

Born David Peter, hailing from Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria, Da Suspekt's earlier musical influences could be traced to Fela Kuti, Kool and the gang and King Sunny Ade to mention a few.

While in high school, Suspekt together with a group of boys would play around with music instruments, sneaking to the rehearsal rooms after school hours. He later went on to join a music group The Brotherhood and later a Gospel group Tha Praise Brothers.

The music enthusiast would go on to develop a strong bond with Clarence Peters, with both collaborating on major film and audio projects, honing his skills in production and songwriting, working close with renowned producers ID Cabasa, Puffy Tee and Dr Frabs.

Pulse Music celebrates him with these five resounding records he produced while with the label Capital Hill Music.

Illbliss - 'U go wound o' ft Kel, Da Suspekt

Off rapper Illbliss' debut album "Dat Ibo Boy" comes this killer track produced by Da Suspekt. Check on it.

Kel - 'Waa wa alright'

This song was a rap anthem for days during its early days of release. Da Suspekt's production and Kel's tight flow made sure of that.

'I no send you' (Male version) remix ft Illbliss, Sound Sultan, Naeto C, M.I, Ghetto P, Mi Fliss, Vector

This Suspekt produced song is all shades of dope with bars and punchlines dished out by all emcees, firing from all cylinders.

'I no send you' ft Sasha P, Muna, Blaise, Eva, Mo Cheddah, Zee (Female version)

The femcee version is equally a fire track with all the ladies bringing their A-game on Da Suspekt's beat.

Illbliss - 'Vex 4 me' ft Da Suspekt, Mzkiss

The 'Oga boss' rolls with the maestro producer Da Suspekt and the sensational Mz Kiss on this one. It's an all Capital Hill Music affair on this one.