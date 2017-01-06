Cobhams Asuquo Top 12 countdown Episode 39 of musician's weekly podcast

Here is first episode of the producer's weekly digital music showcase show where he presents his reigning favourite Nigerian songs.

Cobhams Asuquo's 'Top 12 countdown with Cobhams' weekly music podcast show is out.

This marks the first episode (Episode 39) of the show for the new year 2017.

The producer still maintains his taste of good music and sense of humour. The countdown hosts an array of brand new lovely songs from old and fast rising artistes Omawumi, Nonso Amadi and more.

Listen and enjoy.

The Countdown

12. Nonso Amadi - 'Radio'

11. Nissi - 'Pay attention'

10. Evelle - 'Time to shine'

9. Omawumi - 'Butterflies'

8. SDC - 'BMW' ft Funbi

7. Korede Bello - 'Do like that'

6. Aisha Nana - 'Far away'

5. Ric Hassani - 'Police'

4. Sister Wisdom - 'Move'

3. Kid Connect - 'Oliseh' ft Mojeed, Moti Cakes, SDC

2. General Pype - All the loving ft Burna Boy, Phyno

1. Morayo - 'Duro'

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

