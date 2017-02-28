Cobhams Asuquo has shared the official tracklist for debut album "For You".

This follows the unveiling of the official cover art of the project. which Cobhams held on Friday, February 24, hosting media officers.

The producer maestro's rep answering the pressmen revealed the album will be available for pre-order from Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Cobhams spoke more on the album, the state of the music industry, and how producers were not appropriately compensated for their contribution to an artist's record, among other things via his Facebook page.

The album, comprising 14 tracks, which will be officially out in digital stores on March 12, 2017 features Grammy, Stellar and Dove award-winning producer Aaron Lindsey, singer/songwriter Claire Hendershot and our very own Nosa.

Tracklist:

1. Make Our Hearts

2. Here It Is

3. Highly Lifted (feat. Aaron Lindsey)

4. No One (feat. Nosa)

5. Oh How I love (feat. Claire Hendershot)

6. Let Your Kingdom Come

7. For You

8. More Of You

9. Glorious Deliverer

10. Here I Am

11. Ordinary People

12. Eyin Sa

13. Praise To The Lord (feat. Claire Hendershot)

14. Angels All Round