The album is available for pre-order from today February 28, 2017 and will be officially out on March 12, 2017.
This follows the unveiling of the official cover art of the project. which Cobhams held on Friday, February 24, hosting media officers.
Cobhams spoke more on the album, the state of the music industry, and how producers were not appropriately compensated for their contribution to an artist's record, among other things via his Facebook page.
The album, comprising 14 tracks, which will be officially out in digital stores on March 12, 2017 features Grammy, Stellar and Dove award-winning producer Aaron Lindsey, singer/songwriter Claire Hendershot and our very own Nosa.
Tracklist:
1. Make Our Hearts
2. Here It Is
3. Highly Lifted (feat. Aaron Lindsey)
4. No One (feat. Nosa)
5. Oh How I love (feat. Claire Hendershot)
6. Let Your Kingdom Come
7. For You
8. More Of You
9. Glorious Deliverer
10. Here I Am
11. Ordinary People
12. Eyin Sa
13. Praise To The Lord (feat. Claire Hendershot)
14. Angels All Round