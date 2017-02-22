Cobhams Asuquo “My focus is creating and continuing to be the best at what I do,” Producer says

The multi-gifted musician believes there is need for artists to pay more attention to their craft so as to stand out.

Cobhams Asuquo talks honing one's craft in the music industry play

Cobhams Asuquo talks honing one's craft in the music industry

Cobhams Asuquo stopped by at the Pulse Nigeria TV studio, where he gets talking on the state of the Nigerian music industry, taking it from the angle of creatives in the industry.

On operating at the highest level of one’s craft, the producer thinks the system doesn’t necessarily encourage the artist to put in his best at the craft, however with a little more understanding of the art and science of making the music, the artist will go a long way in earning merit and not just recognized because he is the only one that could be found in that space.

“If you are going to matter in that space, you need to pay attention to your craft,” Cobhams remarked.

The maestro notes that there are still creatives making great music. “They just have like their own different sounds and continue to define and control the taste of the listener,” he adds, mentioning a number of great producers along the way.

Watch interview below.

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

