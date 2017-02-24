Cobhams Asuquo Music maestro unveils official cover artwork of album "For You"

Cobhams Asuquo was the center of attraction at a media parley where he unveils his official cover art of debut album "For You".

Cobhams unveils his official artwork cover for debut album " For You" https://t.co/5vSLjalGbc — Abiola Solanke (@Abiola_Solanke) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The producer maestro's rep answering the pressmen revealed the album will be available for purchase from Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Cobhams spoke more on the album, the state of the music industry, and how producers were not appropriately compensated for their contribution to an artist's record, among other things.

