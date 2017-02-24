Cobhams Asuquo Music maestro unveils official cover artwork of album "For You"

The producer and singer unveiled the artwork at a press conference, where he got talking about the creative process of the album among other things.

Cobhams Asuquo talks honing one's craft in the music industry

Cobhams Asuquo was the center of attraction at a media parley where he unveils his official cover art of debut album "For You".

The producer maestro's rep answering the pressmen revealed the album will be available for purchase from Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

Cobhams spoke more on the album,  the state of the music industry, and how producers were not appropriately compensated for their contribution to an artist's record, among other things.

Watch the full video on his Facebook page.

