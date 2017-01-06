Cobhams Asuquo 5 times the maestro producer warmed hearts with his singing

Cobhams Asuquo is no doubt a multi-talented musician, awesome on the piano and producing those hit songs from your favourite artists.

But the ace producer also records and sings beautifully just as well as he produces.

As he comemmorates his birthday today January 6, 2016, Pulse Music takes a look at these five songs (two socially corrective songs, two lovely Christmas renditions) and one super cover song) that prove he sings just as well as he produces.

'Ordinary people' - An inspirational song from the maestro musician - admonishing the listeners to live and love simply. "Let us have a world of ordinary people, living life the way God wants us to..." he sings. The song went on to win an award for Best Recording at the Headies 2014.

'Boosit' featuring Falz - A funny expressive song that yet carries a serious social message. Great collaboration with rapper Falz the bahd guy.

'Adore' featuring Lauretta Cookey, Fome Peters - Dedicated to Jesus, a worthy praise number rendered, and should work its way up as a classic jingle for that season.

'Star of wonder' - Another adorable Christmas tune from Cobhams, his personal favourite carol he notes, dedicating it to every one who encourages him to do what he does.

'Skin tight' (remix) - The beauty of this song made Cobhams jump on this one. He couldn't resist it apparently. In his own words "The song is too dope." He makes the song his in a special way.