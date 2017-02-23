Brits Awards 2017 Beyonce, David Bowie, Drake, others emerge winners

The annual British music awards ceremony Brits Awards 2017 held on February 2017 at the O2 arena in London.

The event saw the late British singer David Bowie emerge winner of two prestigious awards for British Album of the Year and British Male Solo Artist of the Year.

Adele, Drake, Beyonce and others also emerged winners on the night.

Here's the full list of winners below:

British Male Solo Artist

Craig David

David Bowie - WINNER

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé - WINNER

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British Group

The 1975 - WINNER

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man - WINNER

Skepta

Stormzy

Brits Global Success Award

Adele - WINNER

British Single

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex - WINNER

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

Mastercard British Album Of The Year

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

David Bowie – Blackstar - WINNER

Kano – Made In the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

British Artist Video Of The Year

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History - WINNER

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

International Male Solo Artist

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake - WINNER

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Beyoncé - WINNER

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest - WINNER

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots