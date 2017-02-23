Brits Awards 2017 Beyonce, David Bowie, Drake, others emerge winners

The late legendary singer David Bowie was honoured with Album of the Year and British Male Solo Artist of the Year.
The annual British music awards ceremony Brits Awards 2017 held on February 2017 at the O2 arena in London.
The event saw the late British singer David Bowie emerge winner of two prestigious awards for British Album of the Year and British Male Solo Artist of the Year.
Adele, Drake, Beyonce and others also emerged winners on the night.
Here's the full list of winners below:
British Male Solo Artist
Craig David
David Bowie - WINNER
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé - WINNER
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Group
The 1975 - WINNER
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man - WINNER
Skepta
Stormzy
Brits Global Success Award
Adele - WINNER
British Single
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex - WINNER
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
Mastercard British Album Of The Year
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie – Blackstar - WINNER
Kano – Made In the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
British Artist Video Of The Year
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History - WINNER
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake - WINNER
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Beyoncé - WINNER
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest - WINNER
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots