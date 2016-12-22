Bez :  TV personality Bolanle Olukanni shares cool tips on how to attend singer's live concert

With barely 48 hours to the hottest music festival in Lagos, Bez Live Concert, TV personality and style enthusiast, Bolanle Olukanni otherwise known as Bolinto has shared some interesting scoops on how best to enjoy the festival styled music concert.

1. Getting There

- Just get an Uber, no need to stress about parking.

- If you choose to drive there, there is a lot of designated parking areas

- Don’t worry about security. We have LASTMA, Police AND security guards on ground. You are extra secure.

- Go with a friend or two.So you have someone to have fun memories with

- Come ON TIME. No african time happening at this show

2. What to Wear

- Be COMFORTABLE

- Think Flats, sneakers, sandals so that your heels or fancy shoes don’t get ruined.

- Wear shorts, jeans, tees, cute short dresses, play suits, just make sure you are comfortable.

- Don’t carry a bulky bag. A cross over body bag is preferable so nothing is weighing you down as you rock with BEZ.

- Bring blankets, mats etc so you can chill while you wait for the show to start

3. Bring Cash

- There will be varied vendors selling all kinds of yummy food and drinks. You don’t want to miss out on goodies due to lack of cash

- Also you can buy Bez’s albums at the concert as well as other cool memorabilia like Bez Live Tees

4. Rocking with Bez

- Get the albums in advance so you know all the lyrics

- Be prepared to sing along loudly and freely (we are not the noise police, we won’t stop you.)

- Practice your dancing skills and get ready for a few exciting surprises.

-Get ready for the best LIVE SHOW YOU HAVE EVER SEEN

5. Getting back Home

- Book an Uber

- Don’t go home with a stranger

- Drink lots of water and make sure you are sober.

- Don’t drink and drive

- Go to bed HAPPY AND CONTENT because you have spent your money wisely

- Look forward to the next Bez concert

- Keep playing Bez’s albums on REPEAT

​Billed to hold on Saturday, December 24 at the Muri Okunola park, the Bez Live concert promises to be a mind-blowing experience.