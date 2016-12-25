Bez live 2016 :  Singer's performance at concert was nothing short of spectacular

Bez Idakula held his 'Bez live' concert on the eve of Christmas, December 24, 2016 at Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sir Dauda kicked off the show, performing an array of his songs including 'Kalakuta' his latest single out.

Then Johnny Drille gave a resounding performance with 'My beautiful love' moving the crowd to a round of cheer and applause amongst other songs. Godwyn the guitarist shared a performance with him as well as they performed one of Drille's unreleased song titled 'Dear Future wife'

Johnnydrille and godwynguitar perform 'dear future wife' at #bezliveconcert2016 @PulseMusic247 @PulseNigeria247 https://t.co/hs5xraBhXO — Abiola Solanke (@Abiola_Solanke) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Then Falana came and showed great artisty performing with her signature Cajón drum, taking the audience on a journey through some of her songs such as 'To Bernard' and a cover of Nina Simone's 'Feel good' amongst other songs. Falana ushers in Bez with a brief performance of Bez's 'There's a fire'.

The man of the hour graciously makes his way into the stage in an all white ensemble and blazing guitar.

Minutes into his performance, technical glitches occurred that threatened to steal the shine of the star, but Bez wouldn't allow it. This happened about two to three times, but the talented performer made the most of that moment with a freestyle brilliantly delivered by him to the cheer of the fans.

Amazing sounds and performance from Bez at #bezlive2016 @PulseNigeria247 https://t.co/PiSIPHotvi — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Things soon took shape and Bez continued with series of his songs, old and new sounds off his debut and latest album "Gbagyi Child".

The all familar 'Zuciya daya' was perfomed alongside singer Kaline, and then got surprise appearances from Timi Dakolo, Cobhams, and Falana each taking turns to perform the song. Two fans also joined in the act to sing the song up on stage, and they aced it pretty well.

Bez had the audience singing along with him his popular hits songs 'You suppose know'', ''More you', 'There's a fire' and more.

Bez then takes the audience in a brief story of how he almost not wanted to hold the concert until February 2017 , but his supportive wife and the rest of the crew that put the show together made him see it was possible to hold the show in December.

He also shared with the fans how the creation of the new album "Gbagyi Child" came to bear.

There was also a Fela inspired performance where traditional ladies (the ones that dance along with the likes of Fela and Femi Kuti) joined the singer on stage to perform a unique Afrobeat rich number.

Watch Bez perform with traditional dancers shaking some bum #bezlive2016 @PulseMusic247 @PulseNigeria247 https://t.co/M7a4JYGhqS — Pulse Music (@PulseMusic247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The 'You suppose know' crooner then signs off with 'That stupid song' which had the fans ecstatic.

Nah, @BEZidakula perform live has been everything! #BezLive2016 https://t.co/NKfKSufwsE — Detoxified (@olatoxic) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

All in all, the audience and fans had a great time out , as it was a memorable way of spending the Christmas Eve.

Bez's live concert 2016 showed in more ways than one what a great singer, songwriter and performer he is.