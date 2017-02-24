Beyonce will no longer be performing at the 2017 Coachella festival, following doctor's orders.

She has been warned by her doctors to avoid unnecessary rigorous exercise that could otherwise hurt her pregnancy. "Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and Festival producer Goldenvoice said in a statement to the Associated Press (AP).

"However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding." Goldenvoice added.

A replacement for the ‘Queen Bee’ is yet to be announced, leaving everyone guessing.

Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead will also headline the tw0-weekend festival in Indio, California Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

Beyonce was originally set to perform April 15 and 22. It would have marked her first time she performed at the festival, and she would have been the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.

A few weeks back however the pregnant Beyonce performed at the Grammy Awards, where she won two honors for her album, "Lemonade."

Other performing acts at this year’s Coachella include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.