Bel Majiq Emerging singer talks career, dropping new single, EP

The upcoming singer reveals how his music career began, his music influences and plans to drop new material.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Bel Majiq talks career, EP, music influences, future projection

(Pulse Nigeria)

Young upcoming singer Bel-Majiq speaks with Pulse TV about his aspirations, plans to release more music and more.

The emerging new act also talks how he got started with his career, leading a band out of the church.

Bel Majiq talks career, EP, music influences, future projection

(Pulse Nigeria)

 

On his music influences, he cites the likes of Kiss Daniel, Wizkid, Fela Kuti and more.

"I love what Wizkid is doing, I love Timi Dakolo, he's very true to his craft, and not trying to switch, I listen to everything that sounds nice," he remarks.

He reveals he will be dropping a five-track EP later in the year and a single to drop in February.

Watch out for his magical flows as he puts it.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

