Young upcoming singer Bel-Majiq speaks with Pulse TV about his aspirations, plans to release more music and more.

The emerging new act also talks how he got started with his career, leading a band out of the church.

On his music influences, he cites the likes of Kiss Daniel, Wizkid, Fela Kuti and more.

"I love what Wizkid is doing, I love Timi Dakolo, he's very true to his craft, and not trying to switch, I listen to everything that sounds nice," he remarks.

He reveals he will be dropping a five-track EP later in the year and a single to drop in February.

Watch out for his magical flows as he puts it.