It was a pumped up night on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Ikeja City Mall gound, Lagos, venue of the staged Reminisce Street Concert.

Rapper Reminisce and industry friends turn up on the night to give back to the streets.

The ‘streets’ turned up one after the other, excited about the music and patiently waited to see their favourite artists take to the stage and perform.

The music was heavy, loud and thumping warming up the crowd for the acts that were going to showcase themselves.

Expectedly, the show started with the upcoming artists who take a shot at fame and fortune on the stage, some obviously delusional.

Reminisce’s first outing was awful owing largely due to poor sound output. His stage presence couldn’t mask the technical glitch, he carried on like there was nothing wrong, but the crowd obviously weren’t feeling the performance from the headline act as there was no cheering seen- just silent awkwardness from the audience was observed, and rightly so.

The ‘Alaga ibile’ then takes a moment to showcase and launch on the stage a new model of the smartphone brand which he is an ambassador of, alongside some of the brand executives.

Other artists to show up were talented femcee Eva Alordiah who gave swift performances of her songs ‘Deaf’ and ‘Kanayo’, before going into a sober inspiring mode where she dishes out words of advice and encouragement to the crowd, asking the audience to never give up when life brings its adversities their way. The crowd resonated with her on that level.

New school Fuji Trap and Hip-Hop act Terry Apala also came through and had a fairly good reception of his ‘Champagne showers’ performance.

A notable act that would show up was the artist Yonda, the new Davido DMW recruit, who gave a brief and decent performance of his debut song ‘Las Vegas’.

Other emerging acts such as Aquila records acts Baseone and Airboy, Capital Hill’s Mz Kiss, Ms. Chief, Chocolate City’s Ckay and Olawale of Project Fame came in turns and did their thing alright.

DJ Instinct, City FM’s DJ Gunzee, YBNL’s DJ Enimoney, DJ Lambo, DJ Spinall were some of the DJs that kept the streets dancing all night long.

In between was a well enjoyed comic performance from Woli Arole, who had ribs cracking.

Reminisce came through with his second appearance of the night, shortly after Seriki dazzled the crowd with his street crafted lines.

The ‘Asalamalekun’ rapper was joined on stage by Seriki and then YBNL baddo Olamide.

Olamide then takes over performing his hit records back to back form the old to the new, and of course had the fans cheering and vibing good to his songs.

Davolee, Olamide's new signed rap act joined in on the frenzy, performing his 'Festival bar' joint.

Falz, Niniola, Dapo Tuburna, Harrysong, Big Sheff, Lord of Ajasa, Dremo, Mayorkun, Orezi , CDQ, Small Doctor, Koker, Wale Turner, Sexy Steel, Reekado Banks, Ycee, Viktoh and Oladips among others also came and showed love on the night.

Reminisce rolled out his third and final round of show but couldn’t save himself from his general lackluster performance on the night. Time check now was a few minutes to midnight, the show was done and dusted.

The Reminisce Street Concert party gave it a good outing for the fans, but one could only assume and wonder if more bite and zest would have been put into the overall performance by the artists and organization if it was a paid show.

See more pics of the event below.