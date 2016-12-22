Home > Buzz >

Aramide :  Singer holds "Autograph" session for "Suitcase" album

Aramide Singer holds "Autograph" session for "Suitcase" album

Afro soul diva, Aramide held an autograph signing session for her debut album “Suitcase” in Lagos and Ibadan recently.

The sessions were part of measures to promote her recently released album, ‘Suitcase’’. The album which was released on November 222016 has been getting good reviews and in a bid to relate more with those who love and support her music, she took time to hang out with fans.

The sessions which took place at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos and the Palms Mall, Ibadan respectively gave her fans an opportunity to interact, take pictures and get free autographed copies of the suitcase album. The singer expressed more reason behind having to be with her friends and fans.

“Like you know, the album is titled “Suitcase” and I am going on a journey with it by revealing some of my experiences about life that I want people to personify. So, I have to get closer to my friends, my fans and everyone that loves good music to make them have more feel of the suitcase and what it contains.”

The artiste says:  

 During the Lagos version of the event, an ardent fan presented a lovely portrait of the musician to her in appreciation of her music.

The "Suitcase" uitcase album is in stores nationwide and also available for sale online.

Enjoy moments from the events.

