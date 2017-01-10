Apple Music Nigerians unable to subscribe to music streaming service

Thousands of Nigerians are unable to subscribe to the music streaming service, Apple Music.

Apple who switched transaction currency from US Dollars to the local Naira, has had difficulty maintaining their subscribers in Nigeria due to problems with the Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) payment option.

In changing the transactional currency to naira for Nigerians, iTunes is seemingly towing the same line that Facebook took in October.

Before Apple, Facebook had also adopted a similar change in billing currency. The social networking site started charging for ad campaigns in naira back in June 2016, as the currency situation got worse. Nigeria, with more users than anywhere else on the continent, represents an important market for Facebook. Google started accepting naira payments for apps and games in its Play Store in Aug. 2015, just as the forex problems started to bite initially. But Google still requires Nigerian business users of its AdSense and AdWords services to pay in dollars.

Everything became cheaper in Naira. Previously a song off Beyonce’s Lemonade album will cost $0.99 ($475.2) dollars to purchase. Right now, it is sold for N100. The full album, which previously went for $9.99 (N4,795), is sold for N900. So with N900 you can own a Beyonce album, while J.Cole fans can smile to iTunes with N700 for his forthcoming full-length project – “4 Your Eyez Only”.

But it turns out you can’t pay for it in many banks. And that’s because many Nigerian banks have deactivated DCC on all their cards.

Dynamic currency conversion (DCC) or cardholder preferred currency (CPC) is a financial service in which credit card holders, when making a payment in a foreign country, have the cost of a transaction converted to their home currency at the point of sale. DCC allows customers to see the amount their card will be charged, expressed in their home currency. DCC services are generally provided by third party operators in association with the merchant, and not by a credit card company.

With these, many subscribers have been unable to subscribe. Cards from GTB, Stanbic, Access bank, Ecobank and others have their DCC disabled. While a UBA bank card will enable the transaction.

Apple’s Senior VP of internet software and products, Eddy Cue told Billboard recently that 60% of customers using Apple Music have not bought content from the iTunes Music Store in the last twelve months. Apple Music which is now available in more than 100 countries has over 50% subscribers living outside the United States.