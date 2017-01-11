Adekunle Gold Should singer leave Olamide after his contract expires?

On December 26, 2017 Adekunle Gold’s contract with Olamide’s YBNL expired.

The singer was signed on a two year deal in 2014, and no extension was officially offered to make him extend his stay with YBNL, a label that has been every inch supportive of his career, and given him the creative freedom to take his sound, run with it, and be successful.

He has done just that. Adekunle Gold is successful in music today due to his novel way of delivering Highife music. The singer didn’t introduce a new sound, or reinvented the wheel. He simply latched on to the very basics of Highlife, which is enjoying a niche market, and played with it on the mainstream.

Just like his source material, all of his music have told stories that are relatable, immersive and inclusive of every one. They have penetrated every imaginable demographic by being democratic and positive.

God, love, hardwork and the goodness in all of us, is what has become fodder for Adekunle’s creativity. And he has been rewarded nicely. A debut album was released in 2016, and continues to soar and generate financial returns for everyone who is involved in it.

But like a thief in the night, the contract slowly wind to an end. Adekunle Gold, with all of his fanbase, profile and worth, is no longer legally tied to Olamide’s YBNL.

All that is left for him in the house are the bonds of friendship and the emotional attachment that he holds. After all, this was the home of his success, and in that journey, he has become brothers with the occupants of the house.

But this is the music industry. A ruthless place, where fortunes flip without warning, and tables turn with the whims of gatekeepers and the fickle interest of the public.

Adekunle Gold understands that, and the fact that he chose to run down his contract without seeking and signing an extension is a signal of his intentions to sever his umbilical cord from Olamide’s womb and enter the world on his own.

No doubt he looks the way of Lil Kesh, who uncoupled his business from YBNL after finding himself in similar position. Although Kesh appeared to be struggling for a while, he is finding his feet with new single ‘ Shele gan gan’. He is chasing success again, and Adekunle Gold sees that.

Should he resign? Should he not?

That’s the big question on everyone’s lips. Opinions on this will be polarized, and here’s why.

An artiste leaving a label, resonates with everyone. It’s like leaving home for the first time, and taking the risk to release your parents of responsibilities.

The justification of the decision lies in you becoming a success. If you win in life, it was a step in the right direction. If you fail, your autopsy would be brutal and damaging. Adekunle Gold is at that stage. Should he? Should he not?

That’s no one’s place to answer. Only time determines that.