9ice Singer signs new deal with Temple Management Company

Primed to chart a new direction for his career, 'Gongo Aso' crooner, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has joined the likes of Mavins Records and Iyanya by signing a deal with Temple Management Company.

The deal was consummated on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the corporate office of the company in Victoria Island, Lagos and witnessed by representatives of both parties.

While receiving 9ice, Idris Olorunnimbe, CEO/ Founder, TMC noted that 9ice still commands a strong place in Nigerian music.

“We recognize the foundation that 9ice has built and established, together we can build on and take it to newer heights,” Olorunnimbe said.

“At Temple Management Company, we do not gamble but believe in strategy and pinpoint execution,” he added.

He explained further, “With our team and structure, we are here to support 9ice to actualize his career goals. In 9ice, we see a brand that has an important and strategic core that we can expand.”

In under a year, the management company is now positioned as a powerhouse in the creative sector having amassed clients in sports, arts, media and of course, entertainment. Some of its clients include Don Jazzy, Mavin Records, Project Fame winner, Jeff and Iyanya,

In his remarks, 9ice said, “For me, this is the right thing to do at this stage in my career and indeed for any forward thinking artiste. When we started music, we grew with the knowledge that everything was all about the artiste; you are the manager, owner of the record label etc. We did this to the best of our ability.”

“This is the time to give experienced professionals the chance to take care of you because one will become the better for it. Temple Management are like our own Sony or BMG in Nigeria. Any artiste who plans to grow need to work with the right people such as Temple Management Company," 9ice noted.

On his new direction, 9ice said that with the backing of his new management, he is working assiduously to release new music and will explore an international fan base.