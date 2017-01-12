As the quality of years goes, 2016 was all over the place. But in the midst of the instability that defined the past year, the music of Nigeria and Nigerians was one of the few bright spots, and that is all the reason you need to watch out for more historic stuff in 2017.

After a half-decade or so of breakouts’ that mostly flattered to deceive and ended up in the dark recesses of the internet, 2016 was the year when we finally got truly chart-topping international collaborations, and the variety of record deals they tend to attract.

The last year also introduced us to a diverse variety of acts whose are using a full-bodied sound to change the world’s impression of what Nigerian music sounds like.

Going into 2017, we present you with seven artists we expect to define the success of that new wave as our sound continues its trip around the world.

The artistes below are a break from the norm; unique songwriters, singers, wordsmiths and producers that are finding a place for their product, ears for their expressions and, we expect, the beginning of the success to match their offerings in the new year. Get familiar.

1) MOELOGO

Moelogo made our Freshman list at the twilight of the past year, and we expect fireworks from the afro-pop singer in 2017. After making a major claim for a share of the spotlight in the United Kingdom, his recent foray into the Nigerian space is already producing gems, such as the Adekunle Gold - assisted folk number "Rora Se".

He is, above all, unapologetically indigenous, with samples of King Sunny Ade’s juju on songs like "Penkele" and communal folk sayings on "Ireti" and "Plenty Plenty". But as he showed on his 2016 EP "Ireti", his sound is a nod to the sum of his influences - afro-beat, RnB, house, dancehall and grime.

His voice is a melodious plea to whoever listens to sing along - and we suspect you will want to do a lot of that this year.

2) SESS

At the start of last year, Sess was just the guy whose name tag violated the majority of the songs on Falz’s sophomore project "Stories That Touch". He goes into 2017 buoyed by the runaway success of that album and credits on "Bahd Baddo Baddest" and Terry Apala’s "Champagne Showers".

It’s amusing to think that "Stories That Touch" is the first major project Sess has worked on, especially when you consider how quickly he has found a sound that sits comfortably at the intersection between popular, radio-friendly and experimental.

His beats are built around the familiar basics, but with enough synthetic elements to show signs of a particular style, and even with a heavy Dr. Dre influence on his craft, he has helped Falz bring an underrated lyricism to a diverse audience.

The facts go like this; whoever made "Bahd Baddo Baddest" must have a working formula, and in 2017, as he looks to collaborate with more artists, Sess and that formula are coming to a lot of speakers and headphones near you.

3) P2J

It’s difficult to understand how P2J has stayed under the radar for so long, but we expect all that to change in the coming year. He is the man behind the boards on Tiwa Savage’s "Bad"; but before that, the London-based producer was the go-to guy for Nigerian acts in the Uk.

Production credits that include Lola Rae’s "Watch My Ting Go", Moelogo’s "Rora Se" and "Ireti" suggest there’s no reason why that should change in the coming year.

2016 introduced us to a new wave of young Nigerians in the UK with their eyes set on the motherland, and as that wave overruns our shores, you will hear more from a producer and a sound that is an effortless fusion of both influences.

4) ODUNSI

The typical Nigerian artiste still sings the brand of that music you call ‘afrobeats’, with some emphasis on dancehall, but Odunsi breaks down that cliche with the power of an engine. See what I did there?

He has a range and capacity are easily beyond his 20 years, and after showing us glimpses on his singular project to date, the "Time Of Our Lives" EP, we saw how far he can go in either direction on last year’s "Situationship". The song was one of the 10 most viral tracks of 2016 on streaming platform, Spotify.

Odunsi calls his sound Afro-fusion, but even that vague tag does not do justice to the medley of genres that the London-based singer/songwriter and producer runs through in a usual song - one moment, European house and techno melodies, the other, afrobeat and RnB influenced vocals.

His sound feels rigged for the kind of acclaim that good music deserves, and we don’t know what it’s gonna sound like but we’re sure some great music is coming in 2017.

5) TAY IWAR

The synths and light recurring drums that introduce the typical Tay song immediately remind you of the kind of sparse production that Drake and his many proteges find pleasure in, and Tay delights in that sound like a child at play.

From a standpoint that is RnB and soul, his sound reaches out to connect with influences across the spectrum. On his 2014 debut project, the aptly named "Passport", you can hear reggae, hip-hop, jazz, blues and just about enough afro-pop to soothe the Nigerian ear.

Tay is a child of sound, and last year, he showed he's way past baby steps on the totally self-made project, "Renascentia". The 20-year old has contributed production, engineering and songwriting skills to projects by fellow members of the Bantu Collective, a group of creatives based in Abuja that includes Sute and Lady Donli.

Tay is not afraid to play, and he has the skillset to do it more than most - if "Wuse II", his most recent single that features Odunsi is anything to go by, he is finding that bridge for his sound to cross over in 2017.

6) SUTE IWAR

Sometimes, lightning puts haters to shame and strikes twice in the same place. Yes, Sute is Tay’s brother, and the range of influences that shaped his brother’s sound also find a home in his music, but instead of the melodies of RnB, Sute has made hip-hop his home base.

The rapper is probably not a completely new name on your radar; mostly thanks to the ground he made with the success of his ‘Jeli’ project in 2014. "Badagry", the lead track off the EP is a masterpiece; the contemporary African melodies are light enough to keep you zoned but it’s really hard not to pay attention to what Sute says.

He’s at the forefront of the Bantu collective he started with his brother, and in a group dominated by vocalists, Sute shines by combining a shared love of sound with the knowledge and tact of a storyteller.

Bantu should finally get their shine this year, and Sute will be at the centre of that spotlight when it happens.

7) JOHNNY DRILLE

Coming off a year that was an upcomer's dream, Johnny Drille is fully strapped going into 2017, even though you tend to feel his guitar and impeccable vocals are all he really needs.

Through years of navigating the underground circuit at the University of Benin and a stint on MTN's Project Fame, he has built his song-writing and vocal skills to a point where his mix of folk and rock comes easily, like second nature almost.

Listen carefully and you might just hear a bit of Owl City and the passion of Enrique Iglesias in his songs, but where the comparisons would typecast other acts, Johnny is owning his sound by telling stories, like his parents' on the sensational "My Beautiful Love".

His forte is ballads sung in the key of alternative, but an ability to create sparse yet inviting vibes has drawn collaborations from a wide range of artistes as well as whispers that a record deal is in the works. It's this simple; Johnny Drille will drop more music in 2017, you will listen to it and we expect that you will love it.