There were and still are few artists doing Soul R&B so well like Darey Art Alade, who marks his birthday today.

Darey is a year older today February 9, 2017.  Without a doubt, his father Modupe Art Alade had a great influence on his career, as he seems to have taken after his late father 's penchant for music.

Dare Art Alade, who now goes simply by Darey these days  has indeed come of age, starting as far back as 2006 when he dropped his debut album "From Me 2 U", he could very well be described as a veteran in the industry.

Darey childhood photo play

Darey childhood photo

(Onobello.com)

 

As he marks his birthday today February 9, 2017, and being the season of love, Pulse Music shares with you five throwback love songs from the Soul R&B singer Darey.

'Escalade'

Darey released this from back in his days as an artist signed to Storm Records. The track, that bordered on doing right by his love interest was off his "Me 2 U" debut album.

'The way you are' (remix) feat Chamillionaire

Another jamming love centric tune featuring the one time buzzing rapper of Nigerian descent Chamillionaire.

'With this woman'

 Darey dedicated this one to his woman and eventual wifey. Beautiful rendition of love, that saw him asking his woman to always be there for him.

'Not the girl'

Arguably his best record from wayback, this song. And although the tune deals with heartbreak, everyone could relate to it, largely due to the strong vocals of the singer, and the passion with which the song was rendered by him.

'No stars'

This was like a part two continuation of 'Not the girl', still bordering on lost love. "No stars in the sky, makes me wonder why I'm still gazing..." a part in the song goes.

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

