2017 Oscars Here are the nominees in the main categories

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 89th Academy Awards, to be handed out on Sunday in Hollywood:

Millions of viewers around the world will tune in for Tinseltown's biggest night, with Damien Chazelle's romantic musical "La La Land" pinning its hopes on 14 nominations play

Millions of viewers around the world will tune in for Tinseltown's biggest night, with Damien Chazelle's romantic musical "La La Land" pinning its hopes on 14 nominations

Best picture:

"Arrival"

"Fences"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Hidden Figures"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

 

Best director:

Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

 

Best actor:

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

 

Best actress:

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

 

Best supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals"

 

Best supporting actress:

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

 

Best foreign language film:

"Land of Mine" (Denmark)

"A Man Called Ove" (Sweden)

"The Salesman" (Iran)

"Tanna" (Australia)

"Toni Erdmann" (Germany)

 

Best animated feature:

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"The Red Turtle"

"Zootopia"

 

Best documentary feature:

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life, Animated"

"OJ: Made in America"

"13th"

 

Best original screenplay:

"Hell or High Water" - Taylor Sheridan

"La La Land" - Damien Chazelle

"The Lobster" - Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou

"Manchester by the Sea" - Kenneth Lonergan

"20th Century Women" - Mike Mills

 

Best adapted screenplay:

"Arrival" - Eric Heisserer

"Fences" - August Wilson

"Hidden Figures" - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

"Lion" - Luke Davies

"Moonlight" - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

 

Best cinematography:

"Arrival" - Bradford Young

"La La Land" - Linus Sandgren

"Lion" - Greig Fraser

"Moonlight" - James Laxton

"Silence" - Rodrigo Prieto

 

Best original score:

"Jackie" - Mica Levi

"La La Land" - Justin Hurwitz

"Lion" - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

"Moonlight" - Nicholas Britell

"Passengers" - Thomas Newman

 

Best original song:

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land"

"Can't Stop The Feeling" from "Trolls"

"City of Stars" from "La La Land"

"The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story"

"How Far I'll Go" from "Moana"

 

Best visual effects:

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

 

Number of nominations for films with three or more nods:

"La La Land" - 14

"Arrival" - 8

"Moonlight" - 8

"Hacksaw Ridge" - 6

"Lion" - 6

"Manchester by the Sea" - 6

"Fences" - 4

"Hell or High Water" - 4

"Hidden Figures" - 3

"Jackie" - 3

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

