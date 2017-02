Yahoo slashed the price of the sale of its core Internet business to Verizon by $350 million following a pair of major data breaches at Yahoo, the two companies announced Tuesday.

Under the revised terms of the deal, Verizon's purchase the Yahoo assets will now be $4.48 billion.

The two companies also will split the cost of third-party litigation and some government investigations related to the breaches, which affected more than 1.5 billion accounts.