Osinbajo ‘We’ll make it easier to do business in Nigeria,’ Acting President says

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has said that the government will ensure ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Osinbajo made the comment on Thursday, February 23, after a surprise visit to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

“As part of our work on the Ease of Doing Business, on making the environment friendly, not just for local businesses but also for those who want to come and do business in Nigeria, the airport obviously is one of the major places where we need to ensure that facilities are working and that things are being run properly,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying in a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“So we have looked around, we’ve seen some of the equipment. There are many many things that need to be done, many things that need to be corrected, and we have to work on them as quickly as possible,” he added.

While at the airport, Osinbajo inspected some of the facility’s toilets and carousels.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika.