Osinbajo Nigerian economy on its way out of recession

The government also said that the overall Gross Domestic Product figures show that there has been growth in the agricultural sector.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo play

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

(OSVP)

Business Day Babatunde Fashola, Udoma Udo Udoma, Okechukwu Enalamah speak at the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017
Saraki How Senate President is making government agencies buy Nigerian – Omishore
Osinbajo VP out of the shadows with president away
Recession Unfavourable economic situation worries policy expert
Forex Crisis How Naira went from N525/$1 to N400/$1 in 3 days
Saraki ‘NASS is working to improve business environment in Nigeria,’ Senate President says
Economic recession SMEs converge in Lagos for solutions
BusinessDay Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017 Fashola, Udoma, Enemelah speak on FG's direction for the economy
Pulse Exclusive "Past govt took $15bn from Nigeria's foreign reserve at once" - Presidency [VIDEO]
Buhari 'President not in critical condition, not in hospital,' Lai Mohammed says

The Federal Government has said that the Nigerian economy is well on its way out of recession.

The government also said that the overall Gross Domestic Product figures show that there has been growth in the agricultural sector.

This was disclosed by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, via a statement.

The statement reads:

There are now indications that the Nigerian economy is well on its way out of recession considering the 2016 overall and last quarter Gross Domestic Product reports.

A review of the recent GDP figures released today by the National Bureau  of Statistics, NBS, show a contraction of -1.30% in the fourth quarter of 2016, translating into an estimated economic growth rate of -1.51% for the full year.

Besides, the Nigerian economy actually performed better overall last year as the growth rate was higher with a contraction at -1.5% than the -1.8% predicted by the IMF, raising the hope that the recession may have bottomed out with the improving trends in several key sectors of the economy including agriculture and mining.

The Buhari administration is also hopeful that with the ongoing series of engagement with the oil-producing communities of the Niger Delta, the increased oil production output would be sustained.

In a similar vein, the ongoing implementation of the Social Investment Programmes, the significant infrastructural spending of the Federal Government, and a possible early legislative passage of the 2017 budget are all expected to spur a positive multiplier effect on the Nigerian economy.

The Buhari administration will not relent in its determined effort and it's comprehensive approach to bring about the full recovery of the Nigerian economy and set it on a solid path of sustainable growth. Our work continues and we renew the pledge to do it with diligence, and the firm commitment it deserves.

*BELOW QUOTED IN FULL IS :

THE STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER ON ECONOMIC MATTERS, DR. ADEYEMI DIPEOLU, ON THE 4TH QUARTER 2016 NIGERIAN GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT REPORT ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS

"The recently released data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by -1.30% in the fourth quarter of 2016. This translated into an estimated growth rate of -1.51% for the full year 2016. These figures reflect the slow-down in the economy for most of 2016 but also show that the recession may have bottomed out because of an improving trend in several key sectors.

Although the oil sector declined by -12.38% on a year on year basis, this was a relative improvement compared to the third quarter when the decline amounted to -22.01%.  This outcome was due mainly to increases in production such that the quarter on quarter growth for the oil sector between the third and fourth quarters was 8.07%.  The non-oil sector however declined by 0.33% after showing some resilience in the third quarter when it grew by 0.03% at the height of the recession.

Agriculture grew at 4.03% in the fourth quarter of 2016 which was a marginal decrease from the 4.54% growth in the third quarter.  This is mainly because agriculture (especially crop production, which accounts for the bulk of agricultural production) is highly seasonal, with growth in the third quarter of the year usually higher than the others.  Nevertheless, the overall outcome for the year was that the agricultural sector grew by 4.11% for the whole of 2016 which was higher than the figure of 3.72% for 2015. 

The manufacturing sector actually grew on a quarter on quarter basis by 1.89% but declined over the year by 4.32% reflecting the problems that the sector faced in the course of the year due to a combination of factors including the depreciation in the exchange rate and higher energy costs.  The metal ores sub-sector grew by 7.03% in Q4 of 2016 as compared to 6.93% in the last quarter of 2015, thus justifying the priority that the Federal Government continues to give to solid minerals.

The services sector, which accounted for 53.55% of GDP in 2016, experienced a decline in growth by -0.82% over the year as compared to a growth of 4.78% in 2015.  This slowdown in the services sector arose from generally fragile economic conditions.  This is because its fortunes depend to a large extent on consumer spending and government expenditure which were both adversely affected by difficult economic conditions. 

Nevertheless, the Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government and the relatively high level of infrastructural spending in late 2016 as well as 2017 capital spending plans should begin to have a multiplier effect on the economy. 

The trend in nearly all the sectors showed a growth improvement in nominal terms although such effects were outweighed by inflationary factors.  The expectation is that this trend and the slowing down of month-on-month inflation will enable an early return to positive growth in the economy.  This positive trajectory will also receive a boost from the positive news emerging from other parts of the economy.

Notable in this regard is the release of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan by the Federal Executive Council which sets the stage for further fast-tracking of recovery and economic diversification.

In the same vein, the likely early passage of the 2017 budget estimates would also lend further momentum to economic growth.  Similarly, the recent bond issue of US$1 billion which was subscribed by almost 8 times will reinforce the trend of increasing reserves. Indeed, foreign reserves rose from $23.9 billion in October 2016 to $27.8 billion in January 2017. 

Furthermore, there is a better outlook for revenues from the petroleum sector with revenues set to increase with oil production now over 2m barrels per day while oil prices holding relatively steady at an average of about $55 per barrel. 

This improved outlook for the oil and gas sector is closely linked to the on-going engagement and dialogue between the Federal Government and various communities in the Niger Delta.

ALSO READ: Naira now selling at N470 to the dollar

Overall, the Nigerian economy performed better than expected even though we are still in the early stages of recovery. It is indeed noteworthy  that overall 2016 growth was higher with a contraction at -1.5% than the -1.8% predicted by the IMF."

Image
  • Rangers International Football Club of Nigeria before their Orange-CAF Champions League match against the J.S. Saoura Football Club of Algeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday (19/2/17)   
  • J.S. Saoura Football Club of Algeria before their Orange-CAF Champions League match against the Rangers International Football Club of Nigeria, at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday (19/2/17)   
  • Goal-mouth melee during an Orange-CAF Champions League match between the Rangers International Football Club of Nigeria (White Jersey) and J.S. Saoura Football Club of Algeria at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday (19/2/17)   
  • Midfield action during an Orange-CAF Champions League match between the Rangers International Football Club of Nigeria (White Jersey) and J.S. Saoura Football Club of Algeria at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday (19/2/17)   
  • Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, addressing newsmen at the orientation programme for first set of the last batch of the 2016 pilgrims to Israel, in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • A cross-section of the first set of the last batch of the 2016 intending pilgrims from nine states to Israel during their orientation programme in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Herdsmen and their cattle still obstruct traffic in Yenagoa metropolis on Monday (20/2/17), although Bayelsa government has allocated 1,200 hectares of land to them for grazing   
  • Construction workers handle section one of the on-going Lagos-Ibadan expressway reconstruction and rehabilitation project on Monday (20/2/17   
  • A cross-section of participants at the opening of a workshop on Illicit Financial Flows organised by Actionaid UK, in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Staff members of Plateau State Environmental Sanitation Protection Agency, evacuating refuses at Ahmadu Bello Way Terminus Market, in Jos on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Country Representative of Pathfinder International in Nigeria, Dr Frouk Jega; Chief Executive Officer, Association for Reproductive and Family Health, Prof. Ladipo Alabi; and the Commissioner of Health in Niger, Dr Mustapha Jubril, at a Development Sector Stakeholders Panel Discussion organised by PACT, a non-governmental organization, in Abuja on Monday (19/2/17)   
  • From Left: Facilitator, Dr Emmanuel Abanida; Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, and Social and Private Sector Development officer, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Nigeria Office, Dr Omolola Odebiyi, at a Development Sector Stakeholders Panel Discussion organised by PACT, a non-governmental organization, in Abuja on Monday (19/2/17)   
  • On-Going Construction of Earthy Fish-Pond at Ara-Ekiti Road, Ikole-Ekiti, in Ikole LGA of Ekiti on Monday (20/02/17)   
  • From left: Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State; Abdulahi Ganduji of Kano and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa briefing State House Correspondents after their meeting with the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • On-going Construction work at ketu Alapere Road, Lagos (20/2/17)   
  • General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, inaugurating a renovated borehole at a primary school in the Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri on Monday (20/2/17). With him are Commissioner of Police in Borno, Mr Damian Chukwu and the chairman of the state Emergency Management Agency, Malam Ahmed Satome   
  • General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, presenting school materials to a pupil at the donation of education materials to children in the Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, by the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Vice Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr Adedamola Falade-Fatila; Chairman, Oyo State branch of the NSE, Mr Bolarinwa Olowe, and General-Secretary, Mr Adekunle Olaoye, at a news conference on the 2017 Engineering Week, in Ibadan on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal (M), presenting keys to a beneficiary, Mr Amos Obayomi, at the official handover of keys to winners of the first set of 100 Allottees under the “Rent-To-Own (Housing) Scheme”, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • A beneficiary, Mr Adewale Adele (R) reacts during the official handover of keys to the first set of 100 Allottees under the “Rent-To-Own (Housing) Scheme, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17). With him is Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal (L) and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde   
  • From Left: Secretary, Forestry Association of Nigeria (FAN) Prof. Olukayode Ogunsanwo, President, Prof Labode Popoola; Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Victor Atilola, Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Agriculture, Prof. Adekunle Ladapo and Chairman, BoT, Fan, Mr Vincent Attah at the 39th Annual Conference of Forestry Association of Nigeria in Ibadan on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left Officials of Godfrey Okoye University (GUO), Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edwin Onyeneje, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke, Registrar, Dr. Nnamdi Ene and Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Prof. Mary-Gloria Njoku during GUO Pre 4th Convocation Ceremony News Conference in Enugu on Monday (20/02/17)   
  • From left: Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs Oluwatoyin Awoseyi; Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Abdulateef Abdulakeem; Secretary of Lagos State Christian Pilgrim Board, Mrs Yetunde Gbafe; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Habib Aruna, at a news conference on the forth-coming pilgrimage, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • People carrying to a waiting ambulance, a fainted woman whose husband was kidnapped at Epe seven days ago. She fainted when Igbodu-Isiwo farmers and members of Epe community protested to Governor’s office over persistent kidnapping in their community, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Igbodu-Isiwo farmers and members of Epe community protesting at the Governor’s office, in Lagos on Monday (20/2/17), over persistent kidnapping in their community   
  • From left: Chairman, House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Rep. Raphael Igbokwe; Vice Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Abubakar Fulata and a member of the Committee, Rep. Lado Suleja, at the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, investigative hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia Khadija Ibrahim (R) with Ambassador of Hungary to Nigeria, Prof. Gabor Ternak during his visit to the Minister in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaye (R), presenting a souvenir to the Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Ilderfonso Castro after a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Spain in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama (R), and the Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Ilderfonso Castro after a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Spain in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs, Korea, Amb Jongmoon Choi; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia khadija Buka-Ibrahim and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Sola Enikanolaye after a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Korean Republic in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs, Korea, Amb Jongmoon Choi; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajia khadija Buka-Ibrahim and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Sola Enikanolaye after a bilateral meeting between Nigeria and Korean Republic in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Director of Administration, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mrs Adama Saleh; Director of Policy, Mr Luqman Mamudu; and the Director-General, Mr Aminu Jalal, during 2017 Budget Defence before the the House of Representatives Committee on Industry at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Clerk, House of Representatives Committee on Industry, Mr Usman Ibrahim; Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Abubakar Moriki; and a member of the Committee, Rep. Mukaila Kazzim, during the House of Representatives Committee on Industry 2017 Budget Defence at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State, congratulating the newly appointed chairman of zaki L.G.A, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, during the swearing-in ceremony in Bauchi on Monday (20/2/2017   
  • From left, Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (l), receiving a souvenir from the National President of ABU Zaria Alumni Association, Dr Ahmed Tijjani, during a courtesy call Association in Bauchi on Monday, (20/2/2017)   
  • Members of ABU Zaria Alumni Association with , Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (M), during their in Bauchi on Monday, (20/2/2017)   
  • Coordinator of Miss and Mr Nigerian Resources Brain Pageant, Mr Hakeem Sunmonu (M), addressing a News Conference on the forthcoming Miss and Mr Nigerian Resources Brain Pageant in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17). With him are the Event Manager, Mr Ogar Atame (R) and Project Manager, Mr Samuel Adeleye   
  • Coordinator of Miss and Mr Nigerian Resources Brain Pageant, Mr Hakeem Sunmonu (5th, R); Project Manager, Mr Samuel Adeleye (4th, L); Event Manager, Mr Ogar Atame (3rd, L); Legal Adviser, Mrs Somie Okorafor (5th, L) and others, during a News Conference on the forthcoming Miss and Mr Nigerian Resources Brain Pageant in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bolaji Abdullahi; Deputy National Chairman (North), APC, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu; National Treasurer of APC, Alhaji Bala Gwagwaruwa; and former FCT Minister, Alhaji Aliyu Modibbo; during the inauguration of the party’s reconstituted four-member Gombe State Caretaker Working committee at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Newly inaugurated Chairman OF APC Gombe State Caretaker Working committee, Mr Idi Gubana; Caretaker Secretary, Mr Bello Maigari; and Caretaker Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Sani Haruna, during the inauguration of the party’s reconstituted four-member Gombe State Caretaker Working committee in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Governors Iyesom Wike of Rivers; Emmauel Udom of Akwa Ibom and Patrick Okowa of Delta State, at the PDP stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Governors Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State; Emmauel Udom of Akwa Ibom and Patrick Okowa of Delta State, at the PDP stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; Gov, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi; Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa; and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, after the meeting of the National Rice and Wheat Production Task Force, in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Director of Civil Service Pension Department, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Mr Godson Ukpevo; Director of Customs, Immigration and Prisons Department, Dr Uloma Uriakpa and Executive Secretary of PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor, during the Budget Defence Meeting on PTAD at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   
  • From left: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Pension, Rep. Hassan Skekarau; Deputy General-Secretary, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Dr Joseph Okumalo; and Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor, during a Budget Defence Meeting on PTAD at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (20/2/17)   

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Forex Crisis How Naira went from N525/$1 to N400/$1 in 3 daysbullet
2 BusinessDay Nigeria Economic Outlook 2017 Fashola, Udoma, Enemelah...bullet
3 Naira Currency strengthens further against dollar, sells at N450/$bullet

Business

 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, February 28, 2017]
Recession
Economic recession SMEs converge in Lagos for solutions
Bukola Saraki
Saraki How Senate President is making government agencies buy Nigerian – Omishore
The plan by Washington and Seoul to install the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is in response to threats from nuclear-armed North Korea has angered Beijing
Lotte Group South Korean retail giant 'agrees land swap' for US missile system