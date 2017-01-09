Omojuwa Blogger lights up small businesses in grand style

Omojuwa birthed the idea to empower small businesses, from his Twitter account. It was a resounding success story

  • Published:
Japheth Omojuwa empowers small businesses play

Japheth Omojuwa empowers small businesses

(Africanliberty.org)

Pulse List 2016 Top 10 influencers of the year
Printivo CNN profiles leading digital printing company
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President tasks rulers on peace in their domains
Nigerian Industry Events The 5 people you should avoid at these type of gatherings
Osinbajo We are progressing at a slow rate- says VP
In Uganda Huge solar plant beams power, hope
Playboy Diaries The eager salesgirl
Audu Maikori Entertainment entrepreneur writes about Fulani herdsmen killings in Kaduna
2017 Budget Buhari says dependence on imported products declining

Blogger Japheth Omojuwa created something powerful and unique on New Year's day:

He birthed a Twitter hashtag to empower small businesses and made it trend.

But then he went one better--he made the trend blow!

The way only Omojuwa can.

It was something called the Support for Small businesses #SBS2017.

The idea behind it all was simple: Retweet the tweet from @Omojuwa twitter handle, pitch your business idea and get a grant for your business.

 

And it worked.

Within moments of launching the hashtag, #SBS2017 caught on like wildfire.

Omojuwa began the campaign with N500,000 of his own money. Within hours, Omojuwa's seed funding had been quadrupled.

By January 4, 2017, #SBS2017 had garnered N2.3M in support for small businesses from like minded Nigerians. And that amount keeps getting topped.

And topped.

According to Omojuwa, "At least 70 per cent of the businesses are owned by women. All the winners will have their accounts funded between Saturday 7th January, 2017 and Friday 13th January, 2017. More details will be released about the winning businesses once they are formally engaged. The total sum to be shared is about N2.7m in cash and website development services, apart from the media and professional support. Winners will also get some business development training from our volunteers".

The testimonies and the words of gratitude have been pouring in thick and fast for Omojuwa and his initiative.

What next for #SBS2017?

"The next one will be bigger and better and several donors are lining up to support small businesses through the initiative. We can't always wait for government to lend a helping hand. Each one of us is capable of changing our country from our own little corners of the planet. Sometimes, we just have to lead the way as citizens", Omojuwa told Pulse.

For Omojuwa and his empowering businesses initiative, the future certainly looks bright--strikingly so, from the ashes of an economic recession.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 In Angola Portugal's BPI cedes control of top bankbullet
2 Egypt Country signs currency swap deal with Chinabullet
3 Ajaokuta Steel Company FG allocates N4.3bn for plant's revivalbullet

Business

THE GUARDIAN
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, January 9, 2017]
TTwo Malagasy men mine for gems and Sapphire at an informal Sapphire mine on on the outskirts of Sakaraha, Madagascar
In Madagascar Fortune hunters flock to sapphire mines
Pulse Infoware Finance Market Weekly Wrap
Infoware Finance market weekly wrap [Episode 20]
THE PUNCH
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 6, 2017]