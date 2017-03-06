Nigerian Economy Wheat production could fetch country $13.4 billion – Adesina

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina has said that the production of wheat could inject $13.4 billion into the Nigerian economy.

Adesina, who was represented by AfDB’s Director of Agriculture, Dr Chiji Ojukwu made the comment during a conference on wheat production in Abuja.

He also said that the AfDB would soon increase the production of wheat from 2.5 tonnes to 7.0 tonnes per hectare.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, who was represented at the event, also said that Nigeria currently produces high-quality wheat.

ALSO READ: 5,000 wheat farmers register for CBN anchor borrower programme

Ogbeh also said that the government would end the continuous importation of wheat to boost its local production and encourage farmers.