Infoware Finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017]

UACN PLC claimed the top spot on the gainers’ after appreciating by 4.96% to close at NGN2.75.

  • Published:
Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017] play

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017]

(Infoware)

Infoware Finance daily market wrap [October 10, 2016]
Infoware Finance market daily wrap [October 4, 2016]
Infoware Finance daily market wrap [September 27, 2016]
Infoware Finance weekly wrap [Episode 19]
Infoware Finance market weekly wrap [Episode 15]
Infoware Finance market daily wrap [October 13, 2016]
Infoware Finance daily market wrap [September 15, 2016]
Infoware Finance market weekly wrap [Episode 14]
Infoware Finance market weekly wrap [Episode 16]
Infoware Finance market daily wrap [September 19, 2016]

The NSEASI began the New Year on a negative note as it trended southwards by 0.96% to settle the Year-to- Date return at -6.72%, at the close of Today’s trading session.

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017] play

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017]

(Infoware)

 

UACN PLC claimed the top spot on the gainers’ after appreciating by 4.96% to close at NGN2.75. Other counters featured on the top gainers heat map include STANBIC IBTC, WAPIC, FIDSON and UNITY BANK with respective gains of 4.60%, 4.00%, 3.91% and 3.64%.

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017] play

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017]

(Infoware)

 

On the flip side, CEMENT CO PLC topped the list of underperformers with a loss of - 5.00% to close at NGN4.75, while ETI (-4.96%), CADBURY (-4.96%), OANDO (-4.89%) and AIICO (-4.76%) also featured on the laggard’s list at the close of trade on Tuesday.

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017] play

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017]

(Infoware)

 

Sector performance, as measured by the NSE indices, shows that NSE INSURANCE index (NSEINS) recorded gain of 0.30% while, NSE BANKING index (NSEBNK), NSE INDUSTRIAL index (NSEINDUSTR) and NSE OIL/GAS index (NSEOILGAS) all returned negative at the close of trade on Tuesday.... NSEIDXS.

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017] play

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017]

(Infoware)

 

The Financial Sector accounted for 177.81Million of total volume traded at 1.81Billion by value and was quickly followed by the Consumer Goods and Oil and Gas sector that accounted for 386.71Million and 6.42Million worth of volume traded respectively. SECTORPERF2.

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017] play

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017]

(Infoware)

 

In the International Commodity market, the price of Crude oil in the OPEC basket was traded at $53.46pb. OPEC. While, Crude Oil was traded at $57.14pb. BRENT90. Also Gold was traded at 1,155.70 on Tuesday. GOLD90.

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017] play

Infoware finance daily market wrap [January 3, 2017]

(Infoware)

 

On the International Scene, dollar rose against major African currencies. HMUSD. While at the Pan African level, naira fell against most African currencies.

Kindly download InfoWARE Finance APP on Play Store, iTunes, Amazon, BBM world, Windows to get real-time market information from the NSE while on the move which will allow you to make judgemental decision on your portfolio, set price alert on your preferred stocks, and much more.

More

Infoware Finance daily market wrap [October 21, 2016]

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Money Tips 7 ways to get financially screwed in 2017bullet
2 In Africa After Asia, palm oil faces backlashbullet
3 Coca-Cola Soft drink giants buys African stake from ABInbevbullet

Business

THE GUARDIAN
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 3, 2016]
THE PUNCH
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, December 22, 2016]
Technicians work on a Polo Vivo at a new assembly plant in Kenya's Thika industrial area, on December 21, 2016
Volkswagen Auto maker moves into Kenya, Rwanda in Africa expansion
Low sales greet Abuja markets ahead of 2016 Christmas celebration
MMM, Christmas Lamentations as low sales greet Abuja markets