In Anambra Govt targets self-sufficiency in poultry production by 2019

The commissioner said that the first phase of the project had the capacity to produce 350,000 chicks every six weeks and hatch 30,000 eggs per week.

  • Published:
Governor Willie Obiano. play

Governor Willie Obiano.

(Aproko247)

Ohaneze Ndigbo NUF urges new leadership to remain apolitical
Sani Usman Army demotes 2 soldiers for human rights abuse
Ubah Anambra has potential to replicate Chinese Economy
Saraki Presidency lauds Senate over non-career ambassadors screening
In Anambra Police arrest cultists and other criminals
In Anambra Obiano’s agric. revolution programme attracts $600m agro-investments
In Sokoto Immigration intercepts 8 victims of human trafficking
Economic Recession How Nigeria spends billions it doesn't have on Ex-Governors
Abuja Airport Closure Senator Gbenga Ashafa says railways should be revived
In Bauchi Ex-governors receive N1.2bn as pension every year

The Anambra Government has set 2019 as target to be self-sufficient in production of poultry, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Mark Okoye, said.

Okoye made this known in Awka on Saturday, saying Anambra by 2019 will no longer require poultry products from outside the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Willie Obiano on Feb. 10 inaugurated a mega poultry project sitting on a 75 hectare farm in Igbariam, Oyi Council Area of the state.

The commissioner said that the first phase of the project had the capacity to produce 350,000 chicks every six weeks and hatch 30,000 eggs per week.

He said the poultry was one of the largest in the South-East and was an equity project in which the state government contributed the land while the funding would be undertaken by a consortium of investors.

Okoye explained that Anambra prior to the inauguration of the mega poultry project had depended on poultry farms in the South-West of Nigeria for supply of eggs, day-old chicks and processed chicken.

He said that the state would become a net exporter of poultry products in two years time.

Gov. Obiano inaugurated the largest poultry project in South Eastern Nigeria, the project is located on a 75 hectare farm in Igbariam.

“The first phase of the project has the capacity to produce 350,000 birds every six weeks and 30,000 eggs a week.

“Our target is that in two years, we would have achieved self sufficiency in poultry production thereby reducing our dependence on the South Western part of the country for eggs and frozen chicken,” he said.

The commissioner said that the poultry project was one of the first facilitated in the agriculture sector by Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, the lead investment agency in the state.

Explaining further, Okoye said that the government also approved minority shareholding for Igbariam, the host community, to the tune of 5 per cent as dividend of the profits of the company into perpetuity.

He said this was part of the broad strategy of the state to encourage large scale agro-related projects and guaranteeing the active involvement of communities as co-owners.

Okoye said the project would create over 300 direct jobs in this phase while subsequent phases would generate another 700 direct jobs.

He urged investors in Nigeria and those intending to come into the country to make Anambra preferred destination.

Image
  • President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Samson Ayokunle (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a courtesy visit by CAN President to Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Former Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Murtala Yar'Adua; a Non-Executive Director of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Mr Akin Kekere-Ekun;Director-General, Shehu Musa Yar’Adu Centre, Abuja, Mrs Jacqeline Faris; former Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Centre, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Widow of the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Hajia Binta Yar'Adua; a Nigerian business and banking leader, Alhaji Umaru Mutallab; a former Special Duties Minister, Mr Yomi Edu; and Former Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, at the 20th meeting of the Board of Trustees of Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation, at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Saharawi Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Malainine Sadik-Bachir (L) with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, during the ambassador’s visit to the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; President,100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz; and Associate Director,100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi, during the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode as a member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Associate Director, 100 Resilient Cities, Mrs Liz Agbor-Tabi; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Mrs Idiat Adebule; and President of 100 Resilient Cities, Mr Michael Berkowitz, at the presentation of certificate to Gov. Ambode, as a Member of 100 Resilient Cities from Rockefeller Foundation, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) presenting a Diaspora Magazine to the Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany.   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (R) with Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (3RD, R) ; Director, Global Programme on Migration for Development, Centre for International Migration and Development, Dr Ralf Sanftenberg (3RD, L); Programme Coordinator, Migration for Development Programme, Kerstin Schaub (L); Consultant, Stephania Alofuokhia-Ghogomu and other members of the German delegation, during a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17), over Assisted Voluntary Returnee of Nigerian Irregular Migrants in Germany   
  • Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (L) with the South African High Commissioner, Mr Lulu Mnguni, during a meeting at the High Commission, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Committee on Nigeria-Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship and Hajj Affairs, Dr Abdullahi Salame (L), presenting a souvenir to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, after a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday (7/2/17). With them is a member of the committee, Muhd Abdu.   
  • A pensioner in Akwa Ibom being captured by officers of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) during a verification exercise in Uyo on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • DCP Damian Okoro (L), Chairman of the committee set up by Inspector-General of Police to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, presenting the money recovered from 23 INEC Electoral Officials, during presenting of the committee's report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Money recovered from INEC Electoral Officials by the I-G’s committee set up to investigate Electoral Offences and Other Violent Acts during the Re-Run Rivers State Parliamentary Election on 10th Dec. 2016, displayed by the committee during presentation of their report to I-G Ibrahim Idris in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Secretary, Centre for Crises Communication, Retired Air Commodore Yusuf Anas; Director of Defence Information and Chairman, Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; and Acting Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Capt. Suleiman Dahun, at the Re-Lunch of Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: The First Deputy President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Emeka Udeze; ECCIMA President, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime; and Director-General, Sir Emeka Okereke, during a news conference on the forth-coming 28th ECCIMA International Trade Fair, in Enugu On Tuesday    
  • Members of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agency during the re-lunch of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Adamawa State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Mr Rodney Nathan (R) addressing members of the union at a Solemn Assembly Prayer Session in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang (6th, L), with Ambassadorial designates during their meeting with the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu (2nd, L); the Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Nnenna Ukeje (2nd, R), and other committee members, during a Joint Committee Meeting with Ambassadorial designates at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige (2nd, R); Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Clement Illoh; and other officials, during the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Finance and Accounts, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Jones Afolabi; Managing Director of NAN, Mr Bayo Onanuga; and Special Adviser to the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Victor Idem, during the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation’s 2017 Budget Defence Meeting, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Acting Director-General, National Agency for Food, Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Yetunde Oni; Director, Food and Drug Services, Fedreal Ministry of Health, Mrs Modupe Ehukwumah; Director of Trade and Investment, UNIDO, Bernardo Calzadilla-Samiento; Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and his Agriculture and Rural development’s counterpart, Chief Audu Ogbe, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Agriculture Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbe; representative of the Minister of Science and Technology, Mrs Gloria Elemo; and Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the Opening of the First Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Guest Speakers, Mr Mbimda Ali and Mr Yam Daniel; and Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute, Mr Terver Tyosar, during the training of representatives of the Institutes’ contractors on Inter-Lucking Wall Technology, in Jos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak; Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika; and Assistant Superintendent of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Felix Elezeuwa, during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak (4th, L); Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, South-South Zone, Mr Njoku Chika (4th, L); and other officials during a courtesy visit to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • Participants at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Participants admire a “Clean Cook Stove”, an ecofriendly cooking appliance using biofuels, which was on displayed at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Managing Director, Martaba Farms Nigeria limited, Garba Tahiru; head of Protocol Unit, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mustapha Tafida; a Board Member of PPPRA, Mohammed Abubakar; Executive Secretary of PPPRA, Victor Shidok; and a Guest Speaker, Olusola Akanmode, at a National Capacity Building and Sensitization Workshop on Biofuels, in Abuja on Tuesday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Eurobond Nigerian parliament approves $1bn issuancebullet
2 Pulse Blogger I want to create 100,000 jobs in my lifetime - Leonard Ebutebullet
3 Bitcoin Why the CBN does not want you to use virtual currenciesbullet

Business

From L-R: Adeosun, VP Osinbajo and Udo Udoma
Eurobond 7 Reasons why this loan should give you some hope
A trader changes dollars for naira at a currency exchange store in Lagos, Nigeria, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney/File Photo
In Nigeria Naira falls to 506 on black market
Nigeria's Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun speaks at a news conference in Lagos
$1bn Eurobond FG explains delay in raising fund for 2016 budget
Pan-African lender Ecobank may close some operations
Bank of Industry Bank ready to increase N1B Fashion Fund – Olagunju