Forex Five things you should know about exchange rates

They seem like differences in value of currencies but the rates are an important sign of an economy's health.

  • Published:
play

CBN Nigeria's apex bank calls forex policy critics 'unpatriotic'
Irrational Innovation Report Fintech owned the Nigerian tech space in 2016, will there be consolidation in 2017?
Kerosene Forex responsible for product's price hike — IPMAN
Dangote Is Buhari's Bestie Why big business is a government's best friend
STOCKS SNOOZE: Here's what you need to know
CBN Apex bank says foreign exchange regime not to favour anybody
10 things you need to know today (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, FIT, AAPL, SSNLF, TEVA)
Exchange Rate Naira falls to N500/dollar as foreign reserves grow
In Kano Businessman commends CBN new forex allocation method
Forex CBN orders banks to open FX sales point at major airports

In the last few months, exchange rates have become an important part of our conversations. Either from trading with foreign merchants or buying commodities produced in foreign countries, everyone feels the effect of fluctuating exchange rates in one way or the other.

On the surface, they may simply feel like the differences in value of currencies, but they play an important role in the overall mechanism of any economy. Here are 5 things you should know about exchange rates.

1) In the simplest terms, an exchange rate is the value for which one currency will be exchanged for another. For example, an interbank exchange rate of one dollar to 500 naira means that a dollar will be exchanged for 500 naira. In financial circles, the exchange rate is also referred to as forex, fx rate, ER or Agio.

play Forex traders make money by trading currencies from terminals such as this. (Foreign Trade)

 

2) National currencies are important to the way the modern economy works because represent the value of commodities across different countries. Because it is mostly impossible to trade in most countries, exchange rates express the cost of one currency in the form of another. For example, an exchange rate of one dollar to 500 naira simply means that one dollar costs 500 naira.

3) There are two ways of determining a country's exchange rate; a floating currency and a pegged currency. The floating currency is determined by the strength of the economy, its policies and the market forces of demand and supply. Quite simply, it is worth whatever the market's players are willing to pay for it.

play The Central Bank of Nigeria manages the country's foreign exchange policy and rates (Pulse)

 

4) A pegged currency, on the other hand, is fixed by the government's apex financial and currency body, such as the CBN in Nigeria. This body has to work hard to ensure that the economy is strong enough to support this rate, it does this by holding large foreign reserves in order to react to fluctuations caused by market forces and other factors such as inflation, supply and demand.

ALSO READ: Apex bank intervenes with $370.9 million in forex market

5) Exchange rates are usually a function of the economy's strength but other factors play important roles in the strength of a currency in relation to another. A currency's value may be determined by inflation rates, interest rates, the country's balance of payments, government debt, speculation among investors and recession.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is a Feature Writer at Pulse. His major interests lie in music and culture. He fancies himself a fondler of words and enjoys biopics, Fela interviews and bright lights.

Top 3

1 CBN Apex bank pegs Dollar rate for school fees, PTA at N375bullet
2 CBN Apex bank intervenes with $370.9 million in forex marketbullet
3 Forex CBN orders banks to open FX sales point at major airportsbullet

Business

The Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) has now been ratified by 112 of the WTO's 164 members, crossing the two-thirds threshold needed for activation, the Geneva-based organisation confirmed.
WTO Organization ratifies first multilateral trade deal
CEO of BAE Systems Ian King who has worked in the defence industry for 40 years, has led the group since September 2008
Ian King BAE Systems CEO retires, replaced by chief operating officer
Britain's economy grew by a better-than-expected 0.7 percent in the final three months of last year, official revised data showed
Britain Economy grows 0.7% in final quarter of 2016
Germany Business morale sees surprise boost in February