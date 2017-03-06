Forex Dollar crashes again at parallel market

The Naira traded at N460 to a dollar, after speculators had forced it 3 points down amid liquidity boost on Friday.

  • Published:
One Thousand Naira notes play

One Thousand Naira notes

(guardian)

Naira Currency strengthens further against dollar, sells at N450/$
Forex Naira appreciates further, sells at N425/$ in parallel market
Osinbajo Nigerian economy on its way out of recession
CBN Apex bank intervenes with $370.9 million in forex market
Forex Crisis How Naira went from N525/$1 to N400/$1 in 3 days
Naira Currency now selling at N470 to the dollar
FOREX Naira maintains N450 per Dollar at parallel market
Godwin Emefiele CBN reveals why Naira appreciated

The greenback on Monday crashed against the Naira, as the Nigerian currency gained 5 points at the parallel market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Naira traded at N460 to a dollar, after speculators had forced it 3 points down amid liquidity boost on Friday.

However, the Naira weakened against the Pound Sterling but maintained its Euro rate as it traded at N560 and N480, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N399 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N580 and N525, respectively.

The Nigerian currency also traded at N305.50 at the interbank window.

In other segments of the market, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Travelex, an International Money Transfer Services Operator, sold the Naira at N370 to a dollar.

Traders expressed the hope that the strengthening of the Naira would reposition the economy for greater productivity.

ALSO READ: CBN reveals why Naira appreciated

They, however, appealed to the CBN to sustain the liquidity boost in the market so that the Naira could sustain its gains against the dollar.

NAN reports that some Nigerians, however, expressed worry that the gains of the Naira against the dollar had not translated in the reduction in the prices of goods and services.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

