Bundesbank German growth to pick up in first quarter

An unexpected jump in industrial orders in December points to increased exports.

  • Published:
German car makers are taking on "considerably more" orders, says the Bundesbank play

German car makers are taking on "considerably more" orders, says the Bundesbank

(AFP)

Heineken Brewing giant's profits drained in 2016 by currency turmoil
CBN Apex bank pegs Dollar rate for school fees, PTA at N375
Kraft Heinz Company says Unilever rejected merger offer
Ford Automaker not scrapping plans to build Mexico factories
Nestle Food giant says tax effects ate into profits in 2016
In Kwara Gov Ahmed boosts SME sector with N2.5B
Huawei Smartphone maker catching up on Samsung, Apple
Toshiba Shares tumble more than 10% over huge loss warning
Toyota Automaker recalls all fuel-cell Mirai vehicles

Germany will see growth pick up in the first quarter of 2017, powered by industry and consumer spending, the country's central bank said Monday.

"Powerful momentum can be expected from industrial activity above all," the Bundesbank wrote in its monthly report for February.

An unexpected jump in industrial orders in December points to increased exports, while firms will need to invest more in production equipment to meet the fresh demand, the report said.

"German car manufacturers stand out" with the key industry taking on "considerably more" orders at home, from eurozone neighbours and from non-euro countries, the central bankers wrote.

Meanwhile, a positive mood among consumers, more people in work than at any time since Germany's reunification in 1990, and higher wages all mean consumer spending will continue to support Europe's largest economy.

The Bundesbank nevertheless noted that there were some clouds on the horizon, with business surveys suggesting a gloomier outlook for the coming months and increased inflation in the eurozone which could cut into consumers' disposable income.

"It's unclear whether the more cautious business expectations reflect increased worries and uncertainty about possible restrictions on global trade," the Bundesbank wrote.

Export powerhouse Germany -- which in 2016 netted a trade surplus of some 253 billion euros ($270 million) -- can expect to lose out if protectionist trade rhetoric from US President Donald Trump evolves into policy.

Germany's economy grew 1.9 percent last year, its most powerful expansion since 2011.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 CBN Apex bank pegs Dollar rate for school fees, PTA at N375bullet
2 Emefiele CBN Governor will need Jesus to keep his jobbullet
3 Exchange Rate Naira falls to N500/dollar as foreign reserves growbullet

Business

 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, January 20, 2017]
Kraft Heinz is the fifth-biggest food and beverage company in the world
Kraft Heinz Company says Unilever rejected merger offer
Ford said a planned factory in central Mexico will build engines and transmissions, while another in the north will make car parts for use by Ford factories elsewhere
Ford Automaker not scrapping plans to build Mexico factories
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 17, 2017]