World Book Day Harry Potter and the 3 philosophers, coraline, other books you should read

It's World Book Day today Thursday, March 2, 2017.

World book day is an annual celebration of authors, illustrators, books and most importantly, it's a celebration of reading.

The aim of World Book Day is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Evidence suggests that children who read for enjoyment every day not only perform better in reading tests than those who don’t but also develop a broader vocabulary, increased general knowledge and a better understanding of other cultures.

Everyone who loves books can take part in World Book Day. So, here's a suggestion of books with amazing book characters you can read for world book day.

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by JK Rowling

When mysterious letters start arriving on his doorstep, Harry Potter has never heard of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They are swiftly confiscated by his aunt and uncle.

Then, on Harry’s eleventh birthday, a strange man bursts in with some important news: Harry Potter is a wizard and has been awarded a place to study at Hogwarts.

And so the first of the Harry Potter adventures is set to begin.

2. The cat in the hat by Dr Seuss

Poor Dick and Sally. It's cold and wet and they're stuck in the house with nothing to do until a giant cat in a hat shows up, transforming the dull day into a madcap adventure and almost

wrecking the place in the process.

3. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by CS Lewis

Four children – Lucy, Peter, Susan and Edmund all enter Narnia – a magical world where animals talk and the White Witch who reigns as Queen makes it always winter and never Christmas. They enter at different times, but from the same place – the old Wardrobe.

They later meet Mr and Mrs Beaver who invites them to lunch at their cottage. During lunch, they realise that Edmund (who had fought and was angry with the other three) had left to join forces with the White Witch whom he believed would make him Prince. The Beavers along with the three children set off on a long and perilous journey to find Aslan – the King and Lord of Narnia – and rescue Edmund. Together, the children join forces with Aslan's army against the heartless and wicked White Witch.

4. Coraline

A few while after they moved into their new house, Coraline discovered the door. When Coraline steps through a door to find another house strangely similar to her own.

But there's another mother there, and another father, and they want her to stay and be their little girl. They want to change her and never let her go. Coraline will have to fight with all her wit and courage if she is to save herself and return to her ordinary life.