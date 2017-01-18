Wale Adebanwi President Buhari congratulates Nigerian author on his appointment at Oxford University

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Nigerian author and scholar, Wale Adebanwi, on his appointment as Rhodes Professor at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

Wale Adebanwi play

Wale Adebanwi

(Punch)

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Nigerian author and scholar, Wale Adebanwi, on his appointment as Rhodes Professor in Race Relations in the School of Interdisciplinary Area Studies at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President described Adebanwi as an African gem and role model who has brought honour and respect to the continent. The Punch Newspaper reported.

The statement which was published on The Punch Newspaper reads, “The President, who has maintained a keen interest in the soaring profile of the scholar right from his early years in journalism in Nigeria to a lecturer in the University of Ibadan, is delighted to see him achieve this much very early in his life.

“At just 47 years, President Buhari notes that young Africans like Adebanwi are showing the wit, steadfastness, creative energy and astuteness of renowned African writers and intellectuals such as Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, John Pepper Clark and Abubakar Imam who put the continent on the world’s knowledge map.

“He is a source of pride and inspiration to Black Africa as a whole. President Buhari wishes the distinguished scholar more notable successes as he clinches laurel upon laurel on his steady rise as a scholar of international distinction.”

Wale Adebanwi is the first black African scholar to be appointed to the endowed Chair since it was created more than 60 years ago.

