Pulse Tips 5 books you should read before 25

These is a list of books I think everyone especially Africans should read before they clock 25 as they deal with issues that most people face in different ways in throughout their daily adult lives and they also highlight how great people overcame them.

Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela. This book is the autobiography of Nelson Mandela and it tells the story of how they fought apartheid rule, his prison time, his family and a lot of things. The book will fire up the inner fighter in anyone and make you want to confront any opposition to the achievement of your dream. Virtues such as endurance, honesty and forgiveness are brought to light in it.

7 Habits of Highly Effective people by Steven Covey. Steven Covey teaches success habits like taking initiative, prioritization, working for mutual benefit, teamwork and constant self-improvement. He tells a lot of stories to drive his points a number of times. Everyone should read this book as it will teach you how to get things done is ways that guaranty optimum results.

The Spirit of Leadership by Myles Munroe. In this book, you will understand the difference between leadership and rulership. Dr. Myles debunks the myth that leadership is for a selected few in the society. He makes it clear that leaders are not born, they are made. Thus every person has the potential for leadership in him/her. He highlights the lives of great leaders in history and their triumphs as leaders. In this book you will also read about the different attributes that leaders are meant to possess.

Talent is Never Enough by John C. Maxwell. Maxwell lets us know that talent in itself is incapable of making a person great. He explains how passion can help one to outperform other people who seem to have more talent. He gives us thirteen choices that we need to make if we want to stand out in a pool of talented people.