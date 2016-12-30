Home > Pulse Books >

Poetry :  'Burning the Old Year' by Naomi Shihab Nye

Poetry 'Burning the Old Year' by Naomi Shihab Nye

"Letters swallow themselves in seconds."

  • Published:
play

JK Rowling Harry Potter author reveals she's writing two new novels
Nigerian Poetry 'The Jobless Housewife Story' by Dominic Ayegba Okoliko
Ethnic Tension in Nigeria A Review of 'After They Left' by Edify Yakusak
Beautiful Letter to my unborn daughter by Magnus Nwagu Amudi
Ahmed Naji Egyptian author to be released from jail

Letters swallow themselves in seconds.  

Notes friends tied to the doorknob,  

transparent scarlet paper,

sizzle like moth wings,

marry the air.

 

So much of any year is flammable,  

lists of vegetables, partial poems.  

Orange swirling flame of days,  

so little is a stone.

 

Where there was something and suddenly isn’t,  

an absence shouts, celebrates, leaves a space.  

I begin again with the smallest numbers.

 

Quick dance, shuffle of losses and leaves,  

only the things I didn’t do  

crackle after the blazing dies.

 

This poetry was culled from www.poetryfoundation.org

ALSO READ: This spoken-word masterpiece by Efe Paul Azino will touch your soul

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

Top 3

1 Pulse List 2016 10 emerging Nigerian writers we are rooting forbullet
2 African Literature 10 powerful quotes from Ola Rotimi's 'The Gods are...bullet
3 African Short Story 'Can setting be fate' by Fatimahbullet

Pulse Books

Ahmed Naji
Ahmed Naji Egyptian author to be released from jail
 
Beautiful Letter to my unborn daughter by Magnus Nwagu Amudi
 
JK Rowling Harry Potter author reveals she's writing two new novels
Nigerian Poetry 'The Jobless Housewife Story' by Dominic Ayegba Okoliko