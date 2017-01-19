PEN America Literary Awards Teju Cole named finalist in 2 categories for his book 'Known and Strange Things'

Nigerian-American writer, photographer and art historian, Teju Cole becomes the first writer in PEN America Literary Awards award program’s 54-year history to be named a finalist in two categories for his collection of essays Known and Strange Things.

Cole's book was considered for more than one honor after the introduction of the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award, a new prize in 2017 for a book of extraordinary originality and lasting influence judged by an anonymous panel without submissions.

“The PEN America Literary Awards recognize writing that interprets the world for us,” said PEN America President Andrew Solomon.

“Rarely has this aim felt more urgent than it does in this political and politicized moment. In honoring the finalists today, we are reaffirming the power of literature to sustain truth in a post-truth world, to uphold moral discourse, and to articulate humanist values that transcend exploitative, anti-intellectual populism.”

Other finalists include Siri Hustvedt for her collection of essays, Helen Oyeyemi for her collection of short stories, Yaa Gyasi for her breakout debut novel Homegoing, and Eva Saulitis for her posthumous collection of essays.

The winner will receive $75,000, the largest prize ever conferred by PEN America.

The 2017 PEN America Literary Awards will be the biggest yet, conferring 19 distinct awards, fellowships, grants, and prizes totaling nearly $315,000 across a broad range of categories including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, playwriting, translation, and more.

Since 1963, the PEN America Literary Awards have honored many of the most outstanding voices in literature across a diverse array of genres and styles, celebrating both renowned and emerging authors and translators and helping to advance the careers of beloved writers including Jonathan Safran Foer and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

A list of all finalists can be found on PEN America’s website.