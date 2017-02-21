Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for Literature call for Entries

Entries have been invited for The Nigerian Prize for Literature, the yearly literary prize endowed by Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Limited to support the author of the best book by a Nigerian within the last four years.

The prize rotates among four literary genres- prose, fiction, poetry, drama and children's literature. This year's competition is for Poetry.

The competition is opened only to published works by Nigerian writers irrespective of place of residence with a reward of $100,000.

Submission Guidelines

1. Ten copies of the entry and, if available, an e-copy, with evidence of Nigerian citizenship (photocopy of Nigerian passport or National identity card), may be submitted either by authors or publishers, in accordance with the genres in competition

2. Books should be submitted to Nigeria LNG Limited's External Relations Division, promoters of the prize, by the stipulated deadline. Failure to meat the stated conditions will lead to disqualification of the entry.

3. No book published before January, 2013 will be accepted.

4. Complete contact information, including full contact address, email(s), phone number(s) and other relevant contact information should accompany each submission.

5. An author will enter only one published work. Mere manuscripts will not be considered. No book previously submitted for this competition may be re-submitted at a later date, even major revisions have been made or a new edition published. The prize will be awarded for no other reason than excellence.

All entries must be in by Friday, April 7, 2017. Late entries will not be entertained.

Winners will be announced in October and will be presented to the public on a later date.

Panel of Judges

A panel of judges has been appointed for The Nigeria Prize for Literature by the Advisory board for Literature.

The appointment of judges has been done to reflect the genres in competition for the year. Persons appointed as judges have wide experience, peer recognition, good public image, and command respect nationally and internationally.

Panel of judges

Professor Ernest Emenyonu - Chairman

Dr Razinat Mohammed - Member

Mr Tade Ipadeola - Member

An international Consultant will be appointed.

Advisory Board

Professor Emeritus Ayo Banjo - Chairman

Professor Jerry Agada - Member

Professor Emeritus Ben Elugbe - Member

Interested and qualified candidates should send their entries to:

The Nigeria Prize for Literature,

External Relations Division,

Nigeria LNG Limited,

Intels Aba Road Estate,

Km 16 Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway,

P.M.B 5660,

Port Harcourt,

Rivers State.

nigeriaprizeforliterature@nlng.com

Or

The Nigeria Prize for Literature,

External Relations Division,

Heron House,

10 Dean Farrar Street,

London, SW1 H ODX.