Nigerian Student Poetry 'The sun will rise again' by Noah Oladele

Sometimes, all we need is a miracle to understand the patience of the sea...

  • Published:
play

Flashback Friday Life on the Mainland By Amatesiro Dore
Nigerian Poetry 'Queen of Newark' by Magnus Nwagu Amudi
African Flash Fiction 'A Bullet in lasgidi Episode 2' By Rooky Kamiz
Flash Fiction of the Week 'The Watch' by Fu'ad Lawal
Association of Nigerian Authors "We are going to construct 'Writers Village' in Abuja"
African Literature 7 Nigerian new books you need to read in 2017
Feminism or Misandry A Review of 'Amazon in the Gully' by Mma Ken-Akparanta
'Ghosts' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the best story on the Internet right now
May Your Road Be Rough Tai Solarin's powerful message on resilience and determination
2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature 2 Nigerian authors made prize shortlist

Memories are journeys we come into

beyond the walls of the mind –

like Chibok, closing in,

slowly, to an early embrace;

 

an embrace that chokes into

a fragile submission;

for we are all travelers waiting

for the first sign of light –

the sun, in orange, leadin

to the prologue of things to come.

 

Like history molding our lives

into a face, the sun rises into

a shape falling apart –

half on a Biafran imagination,

doting yellow on a hopeful chlorophyll.

 

The other half forms a memory

wafting through Maiduguri, Kano, Jos

to make a history of charred imageries

and splintered limbs.

 

But the sun also wishes to be seen

in colours other than a wailing gold

or a crimson that hovers

over a Borno market.

 

Colours are made of something attractive

like the communion of fire,

union of blue, red and green,

pummeled into a bed of ashes

and ashes are cycles of rebirth.

 

Healing begins as a green imagination

and bruised cactuses with

a body of pores and thorns,

self-healing from clotting sap.

 

The sun will appear as light

to these travelers, witnesses

of one collective symphony:

in a Lagos suburb, Jos, Kano

Sokoto, Rivers, Ibadan, Abuja

 

Sometimes,

all we need is a miracle

to understand the patience of the sea

and the healing scions

holding onto the tendrils of green.

 

for the sun will rise again and again

and again, to speak of soft beginnings.

 

Noah Oladele is a 300-level student of the Department of English, Faculty of Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. He finds pleasure in drawing and great inspiration from music.

ALSO READ: 'Cinderella' by Kolade Pelumi

More

Monday Letters 'The Whole World is crazy and we should all be mad' By Rooky Kamiz

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho Intern at Pulse.ng Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for...bullet
2 Poetry Competition Nigerian Student Poetry Prize 2017 calls for submissionbullet
3 Flash Fiction 'Memoirs of a Lagos Wedding Planner- series five' by...bullet

Pulse Books

Malfa Ali, one of the founders of the Hunar project that aims to save the Kurdish language from extinction, searches for a book at a library in Qamishli, northeast Syria
African Literature 3 Nigerian Fiction books you should include in your library
The fifth book in the Millennium crime series does not yet have an English title but its Swedish title translates as "The Man Who Searched for his Shadow", and is authored by David Lagercrantz (pictured)
Millennium Fifth book to hit shelves on September 7
Bullet
African Flash Fiction 'A Bullet in lasgidi Episode 2' By Rooky Kamiz
Lagos
Flashback Friday Life on the Mainland By Amatesiro Dore