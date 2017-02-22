Nigerian Student Poetry 'The sun will rise again' by Noah Oladele

Sometimes, all we need is a miracle to understand the patience of the sea...
Memories are journeys we come into
beyond the walls of the mind –
like Chibok, closing in,
slowly, to an early embrace;
an embrace that chokes into
a fragile submission;
for we are all travelers waiting
for the first sign of light –
the sun, in orange, leadin
to the prologue of things to come.
Like history molding our lives
into a face, the sun rises into
a shape falling apart –
half on a Biafran imagination,
doting yellow on a hopeful chlorophyll.
The other half forms a memory
wafting through Maiduguri, Kano, Jos
to make a history of charred imageries
and splintered limbs.
But the sun also wishes to be seen
in colours other than a wailing gold
or a crimson that hovers
over a Borno market.
Colours are made of something attractive
like the communion of fire,
union of blue, red and green,
pummeled into a bed of ashes
and ashes are cycles of rebirth.
Healing begins as a green imagination
and bruised cactuses with
a body of pores and thorns,
self-healing from clotting sap.
The sun will appear as light
to these travelers, witnesses
of one collective symphony:
in a Lagos suburb, Jos, Kano
Sokoto, Rivers, Ibadan, Abuja
Sometimes,
all we need is a miracle
to understand the patience of the sea
and the healing scions
holding onto the tendrils of green.
for the sun will rise again and again
and again, to speak of soft beginnings.
Noah Oladele is a 300-level student of the Department of English, Faculty of Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. He finds pleasure in drawing and great inspiration from music.
