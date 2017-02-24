Nigerian Student Poetry 'Beautiful Father...Loving Husband' By Chinelo Nwangwu

As I grab my bag and start to leave I turn back and spit on my father's grave.

  • Published:
  play (clipart panda)

Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for Literature calls for Entry
Short Story 'Temptation calling' by Ayeni Tolulope
Nigerian Poetry 'Life' by Naga Avan-Nomayo
African Flash Fiction 'A Bullet in lasgidi Episode 2' By Rooky Kamiz
Flashback Friday Life on the Mainland By Amatesiro Dore
Nigerian Poetry 'Queen of Newark' by Magnus Nwagu Amudi
Pulse Book Review The Joys of Motherhood: When your children become undoing
Movie Adaptations 2017 10 books you should have read but thankfully the movie version is coming out this year!
African Literature 3 Nigerian Fiction books you should include in your library

I am 11 and just about to finish primary school

It is 5 pm and I finally ascend the stairs that lead to flat 13

I am eager to remove the sand from my cortina shoes

and the Ugo C. Ugo textbooks

Threatening to tear my bag and hunch my back

I hear it...

A constant thudding...

Small whimpers

Cries of please stop...I hear stupid…I hear useless...I

hear you and your stupid children always needing

money for something

 

I am fifteen and have just kissed my first boy

Even let him touch my breasts

I am coming back from my little rendezvous with Tade

Trying desperately to be as silent as possible

Willing the gate not to make a sound…I am sure no

one will be around though

She travelled and he is never home

It is then that I hear it

Eerie sounds like that of a child

Sounds not unlike those I made when Tade's mouth

Enclosed around my left nipple

I peep and see that he is moving on top of a woman

Whose skin, burnt clay, is nothing like her perfect

yellow

And just as I walk in

My father climaxes

 

But it is shocking that I am 19 when I notice the

alcoholism

The constant smell of cheap bear…

The hidden bottles at different spots in the house

It is while searching for the bottles

That I see the documents

The arrest for drunk driving

The picture of the boy who was hit

The money paid to the family

The quick cover up

The efficient bribing

 

I am 21 the first time that I speak out

I am fresh out of Unilag

Second class upper in political science

Head filled with feminist theories and gender equality

And I speak out

After twenty years of silence

Of cruelty and wickedness

Of insensitivity

Of his total disregard for her

Of his failure as a father

And pathetic excuse as a husband

I don't see him when he comes

I only hear the slap

I hear ungrateful...sorry excuse for a daughter

And he is kicking me...pushing me through the

gate…throwing out my things

She doesn't say anything, my mother

Just pretends nothing happened

And brushes lint from her skirt

 

I am 34 and a junior lecturer in a University

With 2 failed marriages and a cynicism and deep

distrust for men

I get a letter and the spidery penmanship tells me it is

my mother…

My father is dead she says...heart attack…knows I

won’t come…just letting me know

I don't know if it’s her words that trigger it

Or if it's the memory of the man that abused her

But I am crying...loud throaty sounds unlike me

I am crying but not for the man

I am crying for her

For her frightening silence…

Her love for a man who never loved her

 

I am 43 when I can stomach a visit to the old house

I am shocked at how unchanged it looks

Apart from the yellow paint peeling from the walls

Then the obvious look of abandonment since she

relocated

The memories come and suffocate me

I can feel the tears forming deep in my throat

A vision of him naked...of hitting my mother...coming

back drunk…throwing me out

I buy no flowers on my way to the cemetery

I am staring for what seems like hours on the plaque

Beautiful father...loving husband...missed forever

The people beside me are shocked when I start to

laugh at the irony

As I grab my bag and start to leave

I turn back and spit on my father's grave

 

Chinelo Nwangwu is a 500-level student of the Department of Petroleum Engineering, Faculty of Technology University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.

ALSO READ: 'The sun will rise again' by Noah Oladele

More

Poetry Competition Nigerian Student Poetry Prize 2017 calls for submission

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho Intern at Pulse.ng Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 African Literature 10 powerful quotes from Ola Rotimi's 'The Gods are...bullet
2 Short Story 'Temptation calling' by Ayeni Tolulopebullet
3 Nigerian Student Poetry 'The sun will rise again' by Noah Oladelebullet

Pulse Books

Japanese writer Haruki Murakami's books have been translated into some 40 languages
Killing Commendatore Murakami fans to pack stores at midnight for new novel
life
Nigerian Poetry 'Life' by Naga Avan-Nomayo
Malfa Ali, one of the founders of the Hunar project that aims to save the Kurdish language from extinction, searches for a book at a library in Qamishli, northeast Syria
African Literature 3 Nigerian Fiction books you should include in your library
Wedding Planner
Flash Fiction 'Memoirs of a Lagos Wedding Planner- series five' by Tolulope Popoola