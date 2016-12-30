Nigerian Poetry :  'The Jobless Housewife Story' by Dominic Ayegba Okoliko

Yea, you’re right and I’m wrong.

What do I know about a busy day?

I’m but a ‘house’ wife, I stay put where I belong.

After a day long, I’ve nothing to complain anyway.

You said, at the sixth hour, you run along.

That’s right, except that the house victim is earlier up an hour or two

She has to dutifully dote the dome

Ensuring that chores and breakfast are done.

Yea, you’re right; those aren’t anything!

If they are, they’re just thin!

O yea, ‘jobless’ wife indeed!

But who gets Junior and Ojone set for school?

Who prepares them under adoringly annoying attitudes of a scoundrel age?

These surely, aren’t many things?

‘House wife’ dares not whimper, who would hear a thing?

Done at home, the ‘dummy’ mum;

No, the wobbling beetle gets the kids to school,

Runs along with them in relays she never win.

She returns and continues the house routine;

Does laundry and cleaning business like a busy bee.

But hers is unquoted in any stock market buzz.

Hence, she’s a ‘jobless’ wife; she does nothing!

I’m a no complainer; I get it.

Do you know, I enjoy the stroll out to shop at the Down Mile?

Tired or not, the leverage is enticing.

I bask under envious stares and return same with pampering shining smiles.

And back at home,

Better than any best wild chef, I take care of dinner things.

But you, the ‘working’ husband;

You return home with a weary look and a heavy chin;

Dragging yourself about like a battered band.

You appearance says everything.

And these things, these things excuse you

For a devoted attention too.

But you’re my baby, my boo

So, I tenderly tend to your wounds.

But who’s complaining?

Oh yea, I’m but a ‘jobless’ wife!

I’m wrong and you’re always right!

I’m not whining, just saying,

You don’t have to whirr;

Except we’re on the same page in this tie.

Dominic Ayegba Okoliko is a University of KwaZulu-Natal alumnus. He has keen interest in rhymes and enjoys reflecting on social themes to connect or/and disconnect dots in order to form meaning from seemingly meaningless events in history. He writes from Lagos State of Nigeria. This poem was first published on poetry.wrr.ng