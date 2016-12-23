Nigerian Poetry :  'Blackout' by Imelda Ugwuanyi

"Tic-tak-tic-tak"
Tic-tak-tic-tak
the time went slow
just as it was noisy.
My eyes were open
yet my eyes are blind
closing my eyes darkness
I open the same.
Just a perfect time
to be blind
you know there is
but you can prove nothing
until your hands can touch.
I’m on the bed of blackout
my legs crossed
hands on my chest
my world blackout.
I can hear sounds
I feel the nocturnal
But then it is just me
with nothing true
but blackout.
Imelda Ugwuanyi is a poet and writer. He blogs and contributes on poetry.wrr.ng
