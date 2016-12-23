Nigerian Poetry :  'Blackout' by Imelda Ugwuanyi

Tic-tak-tic-tak

the time went slow

just as it was noisy.

My eyes were open

yet my eyes are blind

closing my eyes darkness

I open the same.

Just a perfect time

to be blind

you know there is

but you can prove nothing

until your hands can touch.

I’m on the bed of blackout

my legs crossed

hands on my chest

my world blackout.

I can hear sounds

I feel the nocturnal

But then it is just me

with nothing true

but blackout.

Imelda Ugwuanyi is a poet and writer. He blogs and contributes on poetry.wrr.ng