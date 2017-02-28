Must Read 3 new Nigerian books to look out for

Yay! More new Nigerian books are out.

You don't have to worry about what novel to read next neither should you worry about having to read your old novels all over again because we've got new novels in town.

Here's a list of new books worth adding to your book shelf.

1. Love must be deaf too by Ugochukwu Chinye-Ikejiunor

love must be deaf play

love must be deaf

(okadabooks)
 

Love must be deaf too is a romance fiction that describes a man with so much attention and no concentration in a situation where he feels important and stupid the same time. Sometimes wishes can look like nightmares when they start to come true. Bruce is on a hot seat, how will he get out of it?  They say love is blind but love must be deaf too.

2. Themis by Isaac Attah Ogezi

Themis play

Themis
 

Themis, the Greek goddess of justice, fondly referred to the blind Lady Justice, hails from the first generation of the line of the Titans in ancient Greek mythology.

Themis is the story of the goddess’ passion for justice and equity far above primordial sentiments.

3. Mountain of Yeterday by Tony Nwaka

Mountain of yesterday play

Mountain of yesterday

(Tony Nwaka)
 

Caught in the religious riot that engulfs the city of Maiduguri, Amina and Udoka are left homeless. Udoka relocates to his homestead in the East, with the help of a kind stranger.

Back home at home, they must adhere to the traditional practices of his people or face the wrath of the community. This brings separation as they are not allowed to interact with their extended family members as the penalty for disobedience. When the unexpected happens and Amina becomes the central figure of opposition against the forces of tradition, a vicious battle erupts

ALSO READ: Nigerian author’s 'Americanah' for reading in New York

