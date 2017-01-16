Movie Adaptation First trailer for Margaret Atwood’s 'The Handmaid’s Tale' is out and it is creepy af

The first trailer for Margaret Atwood best-selling novel The Handmaid’s Tale about a dystopian society that “treats women as property of the state.” is out and and it's as dark as you'd imagine.

The 10-episode series stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men) as Offred, the main character. And Joseph Fiennes will play the role of the Commander, the man Offred is responsible to produce a baby for.

The TV series is set in Gilead, a military republic (formerly part of the United States) where a suspension of the Constitution strips women entirely of their rights. Facing widespread infertility, fertile women known as "handmaids" are sent by the government to wealthy families to maintain the population. These handmaids are forced into a form of sexual slavery to help couples conceive.

The film also stars Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Ann Dowd and Madeline Brewer. Atwood is acting as a consulting producer and the series begins on April 26. This is the second time the book has been dramatised. Wired reported.

In 1990 it was adapted into a feature film starring Natasha Richardson and Robert Duvall.

Watch the trailer and let us know what you think.