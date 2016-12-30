Home > Pulse Books >

JK Rowling :  Harry Potter author reveals she's writing two new novels

Hello Harry Potter fandom, J.K Rowling just confirmed that she is writing two new novels.

The award-winning author broke the news to her readers and fans on Twitter,

A fan first asked when we might be getting a new novel from Rowling, to which she responded, "I'm working on it (literally)." Another expressed shock and excitement over the news, to which the author replied, "I'm always working on a novel. It's my thing."

 

Is the novel coming from her mystery-writer pseudonym Robert Galbraith, or will it be a "Rowling" novel? "One of each, but I'm not sure which will come out first. I'll let you know as soon as I do!" she tweeted.

 

Though her Twitter fans responded with a frenzy of questions, Rowling confirmed only that she will not be writing any novels featuring Newt Scamander, the hero of Fantastic Beasts played by Eddie Redmayne: “No, no, no. There won’t be Newt Scamander novels. Only movies. Calm down, there!”

Readers are likely to remain guessing for some time about when the new books will appear. A spokesman for the author said: “Currently there is no detail on content or publication dates for future books.”

But we are sure it is not a Harry Potter book because Rowling told us in July that "Harry is done now”, suggesting that there would be no more spin offs or books focused specifically on the bespectacled boy wizard.

