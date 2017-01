Vintage celebrates 100th Anniversary of the 1917 Russian revolution by releasing its set of beautifully designed literary classics.

These covers are not only gorgeous, they are also guaranteed to make you swoon.

1. Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

2. Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak

3. War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

4. The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov

5. Life and Fate by Vasily Grossman

6. Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoyevsky