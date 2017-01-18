Flash Fiction of the Week 'The Watch' by Fu'ad Lawal

The Salesgirl.

You can tell who can or can’t afford to buy whatever it is they keep staring at in the display. Even at the moment they enter the store.

This one, he’s clearly just here to stare. Look at his shoes. They look like everything he’s been through. Why do we have to do this courtesy thing? Why can’t I just kick him out? What’s that smell? Must be him.

He’s asking me now about the price. Ridiculous. His whole family probably can’t afford the watch if they put all their savings together.

Aha! It’s a good thing he knows I’m running out of patience with him. Yes son, leave. People like this are just a waste of my precious saliva. Having to put up a useless smile while trying to explain a watch he clearly won’t pay for. I wonder why my boss thinks we shouldn’t screen people before they enter.

Anyway, as long as he’s leaving. I want to tell him to go to Hell, but then again, customer care. Rubbish.

The Window Shopper.

Just look at this watch. Lord knows, this is worth four plots of land in my village. I doubt my entire family can contribute to buying this watch. Of all the things in the world to do with money right now, this watch? Hell no. Let me even get money to change my shoes first.

This salesgirl. I wonder how she feels. I know she can’t afford it too, but having to stand over it every day. Say the price over and over. Explain. Explain so much about something she can’t afford. Defend its quality. A tragedy, I must admit.

I better get back to miserable job before my situation gets even worse and I end up like her.