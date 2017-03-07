Flash Fiction 'Memoirs of a Lagos Wedding Planner- series seven' by Tolulope Popoola

This epic flash fiction, Memoirs of a Lagos Wedding planner by Tolulope Popoola, a flash fiction series of 8 stories is gradually coming to an end as we explore the seventh series today.

Sometimes, when I work with a really cool, lovely couple, we end up becoming friends. After all, I’m communicating with them several times for months, leading up to their big, special day. I’m offering advice, support and maybe even a few relationship tips along the way.

I had a lovely rapport with Tade and Oyin, a couple I planned their wedding a while ago. During the planning process, they were great fun to work with. They didn’t really argue, their ideas were in sync. They showed up on time for our meetings, they trusted my professional opinion on the things they asked advice on. Their wedding was amazing too, even if I say so myself. It was the talk of the town, for all the right reasons. Their photos were all over social media for months, and I was proud to know them, and make their wedding dreams come true. I even marked their wedding day in my calendar, as one of my success stories.

After the big day, we kept in touch for a bit. Oyin wanted to plan an event for her office Christmas party, and she gave me the contract. I still saw them a few times after that, and they seemed to be settling well into married life.

This morning, I saw a notification on my phone that it was their wedding anniversary! I still had their phone numbers, so I decided to call them to wish them a happy one year anniversary.

I tried Oyin’s number first. It wasn’t going through. Something about the number not being recognised. I decided to try Tade instead. He could help me pass on my regards to his wife.

I called the number I had for him. Thankfully, it rang.

“Hey!” He picked up, sounding happy. “Great to hear from you. How are you doing?”

“I’m good,” I replied. “I was looking at my calendar, remembered the date and decided to call you guys.”

“Oh? What’s the date?”

“Today is the 27th, don’t tell me you forgot your anniversary?” I was shocked. Usually, couples make a big deal of their first year of marriage.

“Oh… er.. actually… er…” He paused.

“What’s your excuse, hmmm?”

“Er, that marriage to Oyin is over…”

What?

“… she’s even based in the US now.”

I was stunned into silence for a few seconds. Why, how? Tade and Oyin, the hot couple, the beautiful marriage, over so soon? I was still trying to process the information when he continued:

“Actually, I was going to call you. I’m engaged now and I want you to plan my next wedding…”

I snapped out of my reverie. What was he asking?

“I’m sorry, the line is no longer clear. I’ll call you back.”

I hung up. Human beings will never cease to amaze me.

Tolulope Popoola is an award winning Author, Publisher and Writing Coach. She is the author of two collections of flash fiction stories, “Fertile Imagination” and “Looking For Something”, and a romance novel “Nothing Comes Close”. Tolulope is the founder of Accomplish Press, a coaching, consulting and publishing company, that provides services to support aspiring authors.